Meet the major projects forum speakers

The Capricorn Enterprise major projects forum will commence this Friday and aims to unpack the $3.5 billion worth of infrastructure projects generating across the region while engaging regional business and the local workforce.

Speakers across a range of industries, from commercial and public sectors, health care to defence development, coal mining to renewables, will address attendees.

Toowoomba Regional Council mayor, and key note speaker, Cr Paul Antonio is the big-ticket presenter for the forum.

Cr Antonio has more than 30 years of local government experience having served continuously between 1982-2008.

Paul was elected mayor of the TRC in 2012, having previously served as deputy mayor. Paul is the founding chair of the Darling Downs.

Peter Donaghy, Director for Coal, Coal Assessment Hub, Department of Natural Resources, Mines and Energy

The first of the speakers from government departments is Peter Donaghy, director for Coal, Coal Assessment Hub, Department of Natural Resources, Mines and Energy.

Mr Donaghy leads the team responsible for managing Queensland’s coal permits and managing the department’s stakeholder engagement with landholders, resource companies, traditional owners and conservation groups interested in coal.

Lucas Dow, CEO Adani Mining at a media conference in Brisbane. Pic Mark Cranitch.

The following speaker Lucas Dow, chief executive of Adani Australia, needs little introduction

Mr Dow joined Adani in early 2018 and is responsible for directing all activities associated with Adani Mining.

He is an experienced senior executive with a track record across distinct businesses.

Mr Dow trained as a mining engineer and has held operational management roles in thermal and metallurgical coal operations.

Chris Birrer, Department of Defence first assistant secretary for infrastructure.

Chris Birrer, first assistant secretary of infrastructure from Department of Defence will also address the forum.

Chris Birrer has held his role since 2016 and joined Defence through the graduate program in 1994.

During his time in Defence, he spent most of his career in international and strategic policy divisions, and has worked in financial, and corporate management areas.

Eoin Grennan from Sunwater

Eoin Grennan from Sun Water — the man in charge of the Rookwood Weir — is also on the list of speakers.

He has experience in delivering major projects in excess of $350 million and has over 17 years’ experience working in the water industry.

Mr Grennan recently joined Sunwater to deliver the Rookwood Weir project.

David Brown, Senior Project Delivery Manager, Goldwind Australia (Clarke Creek Wind Project)

Senior project delivery manager David Brown from Goldwind Australia runs the Clarke Creek Wind project and is also on the list of presenters.

Mr Brown has over 20 years’ experience in project management, mainly in the power generation industry.

Mr Brown kicked off his professional career in the oil and gas industry in and around the UK for almost 10 years.

CEO of CQHHS, Mr Steve Williamson

Steve Williamson is the chief executive from Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service District.

He has significant health leadership experience across hospital, community health, aged care, other health and care services, and in military hospitals.

Originally from the UK, Mr Williamson moved to take up the position at CQHHS in 2017.

Mr Williamson oversees the servicing of a regional and rural area of over 110,000km to a population of more than 220,000 Central Queenslanders.

Other speakers include Robert Sobyra from Construction Skills Queensland, Craig Simpson from Laing O’Rourke Australia, and Martin MacDonald from defence development company, FKG.