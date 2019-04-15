Meet the man behind biggest auto industry sign site in Oz

BIGGER'S BETTER: Rockhampton small businessman, Paul Sweeney (INSET) is the man behind the biggest automotive industry sign site in Australia on Moores Creek Rd.

BIGGER'S BETTER: Rockhampton small businessman, Paul Sweeney (INSET) is the man behind the biggest automotive industry sign site in Australia on Moores Creek Rd. AD Strategy

Rockhampton small businessman Paul Sweeney is the man behind the biggest automotive industry sign site in Australia.

Mr Sweeney spent about 18 months planning two large format digital billboards to be installed in the Beef Capital, one of them active from tomorrow.

After he sourced the best sites he could find, he landed two of the city's busiest intersections to use the "medium”, including the aforementioned outside Tropical Auto Group.

His company, AD Strategy, recently approved large format digital billboards on the corner of Alexandra St and Moores Creek Rd in Kawana and the intersection of Musgrave and High Sts in Berserker.

The former, a structure 11.5m tall and 4.5m wide, will be active from tomorrow and the latter is set to be operational later this year.

"As a media buyer, I've seen the movement of advertising activity around various mediums and thought the right locations, technology and imposing billboard was an option people could consider,” he said.

Mr Sweeney said the Kawana structure was "the highest definition outdoor digital billboard in Australia and the most technically sophisticated”.

The Kawana site is the number one traffic volume intersection in Rockhampton with over 45,000 vehicles per day.

And 59,033 sets of eyes are predicted to pass the sign.

"We can create a dynamic template for clients and update content from their website automatically,” he said.

"The Morning Bulletin is a foundation client and our system goes direct to the newsroom and website regularly through the day and automatically, updating content as the day progresses.”

In 2004, Mr Sweeney started his own advertising agency, AD Strategy and has since worked with local, state and national clients.

The company has provided media strategy, media buying and creative services for their clients.

"I saw the opportunity for local businesses to be represented in this new medium provided the pricing was right...I built my business plan around that,” he said.

Mr Sweeney arrived in Rockhampton in 1993 when he was the manager of Channel Seven Queensland.

After serving in this role for six years, he became the group general manager of the 4RO radio station for Central and North Queensland.