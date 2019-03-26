Meet the man behind Rockhampton's newest brew

A HOPPY CHARACTER: Alex Taubert, head brewer milling malt barely to make beer at Headricks Lane Brewing which officially launches this Saturday

A HOPPY CHARACTER: Alex Taubert, head brewer milling malt barely to make beer at Headricks Lane Brewing which officially launches this Saturday

SCIENCE AND ART are often worlds apart and seldom the two crafts meet but Yeppoon geo-spacial analyst and brewer Alex Taubert has all but proved this sentiment wrong.

His creative flare, stemming from the days playing in bands, combined with his scientific and analytical mind have lead to his ales becoming recognised among the best in Queensland.

Mr Taubert was an award winning home brewer in previous years but early this year, he was lucky enough to be let loose on the commercial scale fermenters, mashers and kettles of the Headricks Lane micro brewery.

The result? Three bronze medals in three respective best ale categories at the Royal Queensland Food and Wine Show, knocking out some of the states finest to claim the prizes.

"You have to think with both sides of your brain in brewing,” Mr Taubert said.

"You get to be creative but at the same time, there are style guidelines set that give you something to build on.”

Mr Taubert can competently separate the wheat from the chaff when it comes to a fine beer as he is also an accredited beer judge.

"My appreciation for style really comes from my other love of beer judging,” he said.

His frothy credentials had taken him around the nation and he believed he was able to use his many influences and his well-trained palate to make his own beers the best that they could be.

Mr Taubert said brewing a nice ale was like making good music.

"A lot of former musicians move across to brewing. There is a lot of self expression you can have in your beer, and it's a lot less diplomatic because you don't have a drummer to argue with,” he said.

Headricks Lane will serve a range of craft beers on tap brewed in-house only metres from the bar.

The ales leaving the taps at Headricks Lane are all recipes Mr Taubert has been working on and refining for years as a home brewer.

"When you look around the place (Headricks Lane), its such a beautiful place and I want to do it justice with my beers,” he said

"I had quite a bit of success with the Fitzroy Ale as an amateur. The recipe for that won a heap of medals at the state level and just missed out at the national level with a fourth placing.

"I'm still heavily involved in the craft brewing at an amateur level.”

According to Mr Taubert, Rockhampton is slowly embracing the craft beer trend that is enveloping the nation.

"There is a very active home brew club between Rocky and Yeppoon and we have an active Facebook group,” he said.

"Our Koelsch and our Session Ale are proving popular with a lot of people - they're the gateway craft beers.

"Just look at First Choice and Dan Murphy's. The craft beer sections are exploding.

"The landscape is changing, there are a lot of younger people, Saleyards and Monkey Pig Brewery are all pushing craft beer and people are coming to drink it.

"It's really good to see it's starting to build.”

Headricks Lane is officially launching its craft beer operations this Saturday with Mr Taubert's catalogue on show.

He also told The Morning Bulletin that Headricks Lane would be rolling out limited release brews to keep local craft lovers on their toes.