Meet the man who came out of retirement to be a clown

IN THE GROOVE: Robert Bruce returns as Archie in Burton's Circus which is currently showing in Rockhampton.

IN THE GROOVE: Robert Bruce returns as Archie in Burton's Circus which is currently showing in Rockhampton. Jann Houley

EIGHTY-one year old, Robert Bruce came out of retirement to return as Archie the the Hobo Tramp clown for Burton Circus's latest tour.

He decided to retire from the circus tent two and a half years ago to give his young son, who turns eight this month an education.

This came after his predecessor left the circus which gave the company no choice but to call up their pal, who first became a clown when he was 18 or 19 years old.

"It's hard because my wife's down on the Gold Coast, our son is at school...I was back up here quick,” he said.

But his first rehearsals didn't go smoothly like he'd planned.

"I was ringmaster for a long time but I hadn't played this character for eight years so the first week was a bit rusty,” he said.

But Robert finally found his feet again.

In the past, Archie has been well-received by audiences due to his authenticity and emotion.

"This character I created in America and I called him Joey, it was on a nightclub and stage where I went into make-up and I was crying - I had a lot of wives come backstage and told me they'd never seen tears in their husbands' eyes,” he said.

The passionate entertainer has watched audience members grow up over time.

"It's a big enjoyment with the kids laughing,” he said.

But with two hours of entertainment lies 24 hours of hard work behind the scenes.

And it all pays off in the end.

You can expect acrobats, a world-class juggler, horses and camels when you head to Anderson Park in Rockhampton for Burton's Circus which will be shown in the Beef Capital until May 12.

The New Zealander has travelled the world to countries such as America, Mexico and Italy - plus he's seen Australia about seven times over.

"The most enjoyable part is at the front at the end of the show, seeing people coming out and giving me high-fives, kids wanting photos - I know I've done my job,” he said.

In other news, stay tuned for an exciting new project Robert has developed in the works.