Meet the man who saves 25 CQ lives every day

LIFE SAVER: Cardiologist Dr Assad Jadeer has joined the team at Rockhampton's Mater Hospital, bringing with him a vital service for Central Queenslanders.

HE fled Afghanistan with his family during "difficult times", but Assad Jadeer never wavered in his dream to become a heart specialist.

After completing his medical degree in the war-torn country, Dr Jadeer realised his calling was at the end of the line and dedicated 11 years in total to become a heart failure specialist.

Now he has brought his "heart failure taste, colour and recipe" to Central Queensland, saving lives as the only permanent cardiologist of his kind in Rockhampton.

The 20 to 25patients through Dr Jadeer's door daily at the Rockhampton Mater Hospital are testament to the demand for his vital services.

"And with the combination of Dr Garcia about 50 to 60 patients, including in-patients and cardiology patients," he said of his colleague.

Dr Jadeer said one medication alone, which he will trial with some patients, had improved mortality 30% compared to existing medications.

Dr Jadeer said heart failure was a huge problem in the western world, and the causes were varied.

"There are many other factors of heart failure, for example a viral infection can cause heart failure, alcohol is another cause of heart failure, heart attacks mainly," Dr Jadeer said.

"We prevent so much heart failure with interventions, but there are certain patients that they present late, the diagnosis was not made on time because the patient put it for another day or like in Rockhampton here is no expert to look at heart failure.

"And management of that in a place like Rockhampton, you need a lot of resources, like training nursing staff, special heart failure experts, all those things will impact management of heart failure, unfortunately we don't have that."

Dr Jadeer said the signs of heart failure are not commonly associated with the organ, so are often disregarded or ignored.

"It would be really good to pass the message across the community that if there is tiredness, or if they are short of breath more than usual, if they cannot lie flat, if they see their legs are swelling, or for unknown reason their weight is increasing, then they should check it with a doctor to see if they have heart failure," he said.

It's been a long journey, geographically and in terms of his career, for Dr Jadeer to have the opportunity to share this message with Central Queenslanders.

He obtained his Medical Degree from Kabul Medical University, completed his Cardiology Advanced Trainee at Waikato Hospital New Zealand and his Fellowship in Heart Failure and Transplant at Prince Charles Hospital in Brisbane.

"People left Afghanistan and I was one of them, I came with my family with my parents and sister and brothers, and people changed their careers to quickly settle, but I thought I should pursue my goal to be a specialist in cardiology and heart failure," he said.

"I finished my medical degree in Afghanistan, it was really difficult time.

"I came to Australia and I started from internship and about three years I did research, and then I did basic physician training for another three years, and then I sat for the exam and did about four years of advanced training and one year of fellowship... 11 years."

A far cry from his home country, and more recently Brisbane, Dr Jadeer said he and his wife Masuda were enjoying small-town life.

"It's really good, sometimes I feel I am being investigated by patients," he laughed.

"They want to know where I was from, where i studied and how long I plan to be in Rockhampton.

"It's really beautiful to come and work in a small community because living in Brisbane, we don't know neighbours, but here everybody knows everybody and I am living in a street that the neighbours knew about me without even meeting me."