Meet the man who taught Rod Laver

WELCOME to 'Our Priceless Past'. This is an annual feature in The Morning Bulletin where local school students meet with our senior citizens and write about their history for the community. We will be publishing these stories throughout the next week. This is one of the stories written by CQ school students in 'Our Priceless Past' series.

HAPPY, cheeky, lovable, travelling and sports. These are the words that best characterise a well-known member of the Rockhampton community,

Rodney William Douglas was born in Rockhampton on the April 18, 1942, and has spent his life travelling the world, educating young minds and bringing laughter to those around him.

Mr Douglas has come from a hard working family. In his early childhood his father worked at a tin factory. Mr Douglas recalls that from time to time, all the labels on the tins would fall off so the workers would shake the tins and listen to the sound of the food that was inside and then would guess what it was. They would then take the tins home and open them up. Most of the time they guessed wrong and would get a completely different thing to what they thought. "Oh I think this one is raspberry jam." (opens tin) "Ahh another tin of beetroots!” This brought much laughter to their household.

As Mr Douglas moved into young adulthood he soon met his beautiful wife named Maree. Mr Douglas said that marrying her was both the most terrifying but exciting moment of his life. They then had two boys named Johnny and Anthony. Johnny now lives in Brisbane and Anthony lives in Townsville. They are blessed to have many grandchildren which they love visiting as often as possible.

Around town Mr Douglas is a well-known figure in many schools. He began teaching at an early age where interestingly it was a male dominant job which is different to today. He spent his teaching career doing contract and supply jobs meaning that he spent time in many schools. Mr Douglas said that he loved teaching and that "...it's not so much the people you meet, it's the kids you teach and the ones that succeed,” referring to great names such as Duncan Armstrong and Rod Laver.

Mr Douglas is a lover of all things sport which started from a young age. When he was younger he and his family would travel up to Cairns and watch a famous swimmer by the name of Dawn Fraser, (who is the first Olympian to win the same competition three times in a row) practice laps of the pool.

Mr Douglas and his wife also love going and watching the horse races. They have been to the Melbourne Cup many times before. Their favourite horse is Australian Star who has won 19 races at Callaghan Park.

Mr Douglas now spends his days as a retired teacher, who frequently participates in Rockhampton Community events and holidays around Australia and the world whenever possible.

- Aeryon Schuh and Sophia White