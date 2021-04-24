Meet the meerkats: Enter now to be in the running

They have only been a part of the Rockhampton Zoo family for a few months, but the cheeky meerkat mob is already a crowd favourite – and now residents have the chance to win an up-close encounter with the cuties.

World Parks Week begins Saturday, April 24, and the Rockhampton Regional Council is looking for community feedback on Rockhampton’s small local parks to celebrate.

Survey entries open Friday and those who participate will go into the draw to meet the meerkats at Rockhampton Zoo. There will only be one winner.

Parks Sport and Public Spaces Councillor Cherie Rutherford said the survey was about how residents liked to use their parks and what the parks meant to them.

“We want you to share your park experiences with us and tell us what your park means to you,” she said.

“The opportunity to meet our cheeky meerkats up close and personal is one not to be missed – all you need to do is complete the survey and register to enter the draw.

“Don’t worry, if you have already filled in the survey, you can still enter by registering in the draw.”

Other requirements are that participants must enter during world parks week, be over the age of 18, and an individual can only make one entry into the draw.

The winner will be announced after 5pm on May 3 on Rockhampton Regional Council’s Facebook page and website and notified on May 4, and will be photographed and interviewed.

To see further terms and conditions, click here.

To complete the survey, click here.

To register, click here.