Meet the mobile laundry service keeping flood victims clean

Orange Sky are doing Rocky's laundry: Co-founder of mobile laundry service Orange Sky, Luke Patchett is with his team at the Rockhampton Showgrounds evacuation centre making sure flood victims have clean, dry clothes.

NOT all heroes wear capes.

Some wear orange.

Mobile service Orange Sky Laundry has set up camp at the Rockhampton Showgrounds evacuation centre providing flood victims with clean, dry clothes.

Orange Sky's main gig is washing clothes for the homeless, but the team has been travelling the east coast helping out those affected by Cyclone Debbie.

"We've got a specialised bus here with five washers and two dryers and we're able to wash and dry about 100kgs of clothes an hour," co-founder Luke Patchett said.

"(It's) to really give people that sense of normality, give them clean clothes in a bit of a crazy time in Rocky.

Darren , Nic Patchett, Tony Wolf and Lucas Patchett. Matty Holdsworth

"We've got vans in northern New South Wales and South East Queensland and also here in Rocky."

About two and a half years ago, Lucas and Nic Marchesi started the charity in Brisbane and won Young Australia of the Year in 2016 for their innovation.

They've cleaned eight tonnes of clothes for people in four days across the two states, but it's about more than washing.

Lucas said the simple act provides people with routine during tough situations and a feeling of dignity.

Seats out the front of the van also give people a meeting place where they can connect and share their stories.

"We've got Gloria here who this morning washed and dried her clothes...," Lucas said.

"She's been in this evacuation centre since Monday, so four days worth of dirty clothes.

"I think we can all appreciate fresh clean clothes and it's a really simple human right that we want to restore to people."

The only thing the team will be leaving high and dry is washing - they'll be in Rockhampton as long as they're needed.

"However long there's need in Rockhampton we'll be servicing people," Lucas said.

"If that's one day, or one month, we'll be here."