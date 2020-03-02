Meet the new boss of the kitchen at popular restaurant

Nathan McLellan is the new head chef at Room 9, Emerald and is excited to share his expertise.

THERE was just something about the town that attracted experienced chef Nathan McLellan to Emerald.

The new chef in town — who has worked alongside some of the industry’s highest-profile chefs, including Colin Fassnidge, Matt Golinski and Allastair McLeod — recently took over the kitchen at Emerald’s Room 9 food and beverage bar.

And if the changes to the menu are anything to go by, Emerald diners are in for a taste sensation, as he hones in on the region’s finest produce.

Mr McLellan has already put his own twist on the menu, declaring he has a passion for using fresh and local produce.

“I love keeping the vibe alive of everything being fresh,” he said.

Mr McLellan has participated in many farm-to-plate cooking demonstrations at the Bundy Flavours food exhibition and is looking forward to working with local producers to work their products into the meals.

“I’m really eager to showcase my food through the cafe and love being able to cook good, wholesome, fresh produce,” Mr McLellan said.

“I’m going to check out different farms and places and use fresh produce from across the region.

“We’ve already started looking at a summery salad with some local mandarins.”

Mr McLellan also plans to share his skills with his young apprentice, helping her hone and develop her cooking abilities.

“I encourage my apprentices to come up with their ideas, I love to nurture anything that they may want to do,” the 43-year-old said.

“I love being able to do that and share experiences. It’s great to bounce off each other and cook different food.”

Mr McLellan, who has worked in Bundaberg and Roma, said he was excited for the new opportunity in Emerald.