Meet the new CEO of AnglicareCQ

AFTER a nationwide recruitment campaign, AnglicareCQ has appointed a familiar face as its new CEO.

Carol Godwin, who has been with AnglicareCQ for about 10 years, has landed the top job.

Ms Godwin will take the organisation into a new era of helping Central Queenslanders make the best of their lives.

With more than 20 years’ experience working in the community service and housing sectors, she said she was looking forward to her new role with “enthusiasm and vigour”.

“I have been with AnglicareCQ for almost 10 years and I’m looking forward to bringing together everything I’ve learned over this time,” she said.

“It’s been a natural progression that has come about due to hard work, persistence and consistency.

“The support extended by staff and stakeholders around the appointment has meant a lot to me.

“I’m looking forward to building on these partnerships to ensure we continue to deliver and develop inclusive and responsive services across Central Queensland.”

Ms Godwin said she applied for the position because she believed what she had to offer the organisation complimented its current position.

“I believed I could help things move forward effectively with the team, our board, funders and other stakeholders,” she said.

“I knew what I was getting myself in for and had also benefited from being able to test the space by acting in the CEO role for the last five months or so.”

The 45 year old grew up in Central Queensland, attending boarding school at Rockhampton Girls’ Grammar School, and then CQUniversity.

She worked across the sector in Queensland from graduating until she turned 30 and then lived and worked in London for a few years before returning to Rockhampton in 2007. She said regardless of where she resided, she always worked in the housing and community services sectors.

Ms Godwin said she always wanted to assist others especially those who didn’t have the same sort of opportunities in life that she had, and AnglicareCQ was the answer.

“What I’ve learnt is the people are often resourceful and resilient – they’re not to be underestimated rather encouraged and supported to make the most of their lives,” she said.

“Initially I came into contact with AnglicareCQ while in a Departmental role here in Central Queensland, then moved into overseeing their services across the Capricorn region.

“It’s an organisation with a lot of heart and one that truly cares about people in their community.

“It was the values alignment and team that motivated me to join AnglicareCQ and I know I made the right decision.”

AnglicareCQ acts as both a key service provider across the region and an important advocate when it comes to lobbying for the improvement of policy positions or influencing social structures that aren’t meeting the needs of those whose voice isn’t heard.

“We’re passionate about our provision of child protection, mental health, youth, NDIS, housing and homelessness services,” Ms Godwin said.

“Most specifically, we provide services to many indigenous people in our housing and child protection services so I am keen to ensure we continue to foster cultural connections and develop our practice accordingly.”

With a strong passion to serve the community, she said she was looking forward to developing and implementing AnglicareCQ’s new strategic plan through engaging with the community and operating with a person-centred, place-based approach.

“AnglicareCQ is about to commence an exciting approach to developing our new strategic plan as a road map for the next five years,” she said.

“The process will be a lot more inclusive of community than it has been and I’m very much looking forward to considering their ideas and the possibilities.

“Ultimately my vision is that of the organisation – ‘to work with people to make the best of their lives’.

“I intend to realise this by growing the services we ­currently provide and ­providing them well, by growing our team, ­encouraging creative and inclusive service delivery practice along with enhancing continuous improvement particularly around business innovation.

“By really connecting with the communities we serve, we can realise our vision of working with people to make the best of their lives.”