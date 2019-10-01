Menu
Attorney-General and Minister for Justice Yvette D’Ath
News

Meet the new Magistrate heading to CQ

Contributed
1st Oct 2019 6:30 PM
The Queensland Attorney-General has appointed three new Magistrates to Queensland Magistrates Courts; including one for Emerald.

Attorney-General and Minister for Justice Yvette D’Ath welcomes the appointments of Rosemary Gilbert in Brisbane, Cameron McKenzie in Southport and Robert Walker in Emerald.

“Magistrates play a vital role in the administration of justice in Queensland and I congratulate our three newest judicial officers,” Mrs D’Ath said.

“All of the new Magistrates have impressive legal careers with a wide breadth of experience and expertise.”

Mr Walker has worked in the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, the Criminal Justice Commission, the Crime and Misconduct Commission, the Coroner’s Court, and has served as the Commissioner for Body Corporate and Community Management.

Most recently he has been an Acting Magistrate and Acting Judicial Registrar in the Magistrates Court.

The Magistrates will start their new roles next week.

