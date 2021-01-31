Meet the new principal of St Ursula's College

St Ursula’s College in Yeppoon has announced the appointment of new principal Deborah Ryan.

Mrs Ryan, formerly the assistant principal – identity and culture at St Ursula’s College Toowoomba, was appointed the position by the College Board following the retirement of former principal Catherine Dunbar in 2020.

She said she was honoured to have the opportunity to lead St Ursula’s College.

“This year, St Ursula’s will focus on the value of compassion, and our theme for the year will be, ‘When compassion meets action, lives change’,” she said.

“Along with the teachers and staff of the college, I will work diligently to continue the legacy of success established by the Presentation Sisters.

“I thank Mrs Catherine Dunbar for her extraordinary leadership of the college.”

Mrs Ryan and her husband, Brendan, moved to Yeppoon during the Christmas and New Year period, after spending the past 13 years in Toowoomba.

“I look forward to fostering, in collaboration with students, staff and families, an environment where personal spirituality is developed in order to nurture young women who are strong and confident in being change agents in their world,” she said.

“At St Ursula’s College, students feel comfortable, self-assured, and supported in their learning, and grow as young women of the 21st century.

“Students and staff are encouraged to be bold in their choices and aspirations and are nurtured to develop a positive growth mindset to achieve personal excellence.”

She said her vision for the staff and students of the college was to foster an environment that empowered students to engage authentically in the learning process.

She said she understood the importance of being a lifelong learner, holding a Bachelor of Education (Hons) and Master of Education from the University of Southern Queensland, a Bachelor of Applied Science (Hons) from the University of Queensland and was completing a Master of Theology and Leadership at the Broken Bay Institute.

“In 2021, I encourage the college community to look beyond ourselves and strive to develop a sense of concern for others and a spirit of service,” she said.

“May we personally and collectively take to heart the values and strengths of Nano Nagle as we venture forward, continuing to live, love, learn and lead with her vision guiding us.”