Meet the new Rockhampton Art Gallery director

WITH a hands-on, messy, fun background as a sculpture artist, it's no wonder the new Rockhampton Regional Art Gallery director has her sights set on an interactive hub.

Bianca Acimovic has been in the job seven days and has already hit the ground running.

She is set to be the feature of a Good Brew Chat event tomorrow morning, providing the art lovers and artists in the region the opportunity to meet the new gallery director.

Bianca spoke with The Bulletin ahead of tomorrow's meet and greet session.

She said when she was a practising artist, she was a sculptor.

"It (passion for art) probably comes from my mother and my grandmother," Bianca said.

"My mother believes that whatever you are doing while you are carrying your child, that that's what your children will end up doing. So my mother was actually a ceramic potter at the time she was pregnant with me.

"And my grandmother was also a ceramic potter.

"As I was growing up, my mum was studying engineering so she had a plan desk in the office. So I would sit there and do drawings with the plan desk and she had all beautiful highlighters, so I'd hijack all of the highlighters."

She said with her mother working in construction while she was growing up, she was fortunate enough to go with her and pick a lot of internal finishings, like fabrics and carpets and bench top finishings.

Because of this, Bianca thought she might want to go into interior decorating for a while, but she did work experience with a design company and was left uninspired.

"I was probably one of those really unique students in high school and I knew what I wanted to do from the age of 13-14," she said.

"I set my goals that I wanted to work in an art gallery and I wanted to be a curator. I guess you don't ever quite aim for the top job of director."

One of the things Bianca has done since she started the job seven days ago, was release opportunities for local artists to engage with the gallery. There is an Expression of Interest open at the moment, calling for artists and arts educators to actually propose ideas for programs for us.

"We are asking jewellery makers, cake designers, clothing designers, kids holiday parties, whatever you can think of, throw your Lego ideas at us.

"And then we will look at running programs.

"Our message to artists is that you can engage with us in a number of ways, it doesn't just have to be through exhibitions and our doors are open. This gallery has got to start sitting at the heart and the mind of the community. They've got to take ownership. It's their gallery. We are certainly there for visitors and tourism."

HOW SHE GOT TO ROCKHAMPTON:

"I started working at the Cairns Regional Art Gallery as a volunteer during high school," Bianca said.

From there, she did a Bachelor of Visual Arts, and moved to Toowoomba.

She said she chose to go to that university particularly because it offered what was called Gallery Studies and practical student studio time.

"At that time, a lot of universities were changing to creative industries, which meant you could be in a studio but there would be no lecturer, tutor, with you... it was all self exploration. And I really wanted to be 'taught'. Taught the principles of print making, the school taught us how to grind our own paints.

"I was there for a while and volunteered with the Toowoomba Art Gallery for about three years. And then did an internship at the same time at Brisbane and worked at the Public Art Agency. During that time I worked with the state curator and catalogued what is known as Artworks Queensland, so this whole state's collection of permanent artworks. It was like going through every school and finding every art work that was hung in the principal's office to what public mural had been painted in the local community to what public artwork existed in the middle of a roundabout."

Afterwards, Bianca started a Masters of Museum Studies and then moved to Bundaberg where she managed the gallery's exhibition programs over three unique exhibition spaces.

Three years later, and she has taken on challenge of a $10.5 million redevelopment project at the new Murray Art Museum Albury (MAMA).

" (I) worked right from feasibility to operation and that gallery ended this year being nominated the best gallery in Australia and New Zealand as voted by the peers," Bianca said

She spent six years there before moving to Rockhampton for her latest challenge.

Meet Bianca

Good Brew Chat

Rockhampton Art Gallery

62 Victoria Parade, Rockhampton

Tomorrow (Tuesday) - 10.30am- noon