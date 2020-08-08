Meet the new track curator at Callaghan Park

Trent Williams, pictured in 2014 when track supervisor at Brisbane Racing Club, has been appointed track curator at Callaghan Park racecourse. Photo: Claudia Baxter

HORSE RACING: The Rockhampton Jockey Club has appointed Brisbane’s Trent Williams to the position of track curator at Callaghan Park racecourse.

William, 36, has been employed for the past 16 years on the track staff of the Brisbane Racing Club which conducts racing at Eagle Farm and Doomben racecourses.

As well for the past three years Williams has worked as a race starter as well for the BRC.

When he commences in his new role at Rockhampton on August 31, he will also be the appointed starter for all races conducted by the RJC.

RJC CEO Tony Fenlon said of the appointment: “He comes with the highest of recommendations.

“As well as starter, Trent’s main duties will be in control of the grass course proper and the sand training track at Callaghan Park.”.

Williams was a guest of the RJC at its Rockhampton Cup meeting on July 17.

Graeme Green has been acting caretaker at Callaghan Park for the past few months while the RJC canvassed to fill a permanent position for a curator.

It seems that Rockhampton will only have limited representation at the Townsville Turf Club’s glamour Cup and Cleveland Bay race meeting on Friday, August 14.

This follows the news on Thursday that trainer Jim O’Shea was not heading north with his stable stars Barachiel and Spring Creek.

Gracemere trainer Jim O'Shea with Barachiel (grey) and Spring Creek.

O’Shea had given thought to the versatile Barachiel contesting the Cleveland Bay (1300m) but after the seven year old’s game open class third in Brisbane last Saturday, he has rethought that option.

“I’ll probably head back to Brisbane with him in about three weeks’ time for a no-metropolitan wins race,” O’Shea said.

“There is also a suitable race there for Spring Creek on the same program.”

O’Shea said Spring Creek, which disappointed when well beaten in Brisbane last Saturday, had subsequently been found to have a thyroid problem.

“She may have been coming down with it before going down last weekend. Anyhow she has been treated and the vet expects we won’t know her in a fortnight,” the trainer said.

As well as Barachiel, other Rockhampton top liners Absolut Artie, Inquiry and Master Jamie have also been ruled out of Townsville starts.

The Mark Lehmann-trained sprinter Bat A Kat is also a Townsville absentee and will run instead in the Open Handicap (1300m) at the RJC’s non-patrons TAB races next Tuesday.

Central Queensland-owned Miss Lot Won, winner of the Capricornia Yearlings Sales 2YO Classic (1200m) earlier this year, will have her second start from a spell at the Sunshine Coast next Sunday.

Miss Lot Won will contest a $33K QTIS 3YO Handicap (1000m) while her Tom Button-trained stablemate Flying Crackerjack has been entered for a Class 1 (1000m).

Racing Queensland has announced that it is standardising prize money for races at the northern TAB provincial venues of Rockhampton, Mackay, Townsville and Cairns.

Races will now revert from $19K to $18K but for primary TAB programs staged on Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays eight races instead of seven will be programmed.

“This will provide stakeholders with more opportunities to race,” RQ’s CEO Brendan Parnell said.

Today’s Gladstone Turf Club’s non-TAB card is a patron-free (no patrons) race meeting.