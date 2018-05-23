Meet the recruits: The new faces on the beat in Rocky

DEEP in the Malaysian Jungle training with the army, Matthew Daniel decided it was time for a career change.

It was Boxing Day of 2016 when hit bit the bullet and applied for a position in the Queensland Police Service.

He still wanted the challenges which the army life offered but wanted the chance to head home after every shift.

After a long wait, the Sydney boy is was excepted into the force and put through his paces in training before being assigned to Rockhampton where he will be stationed for his first year.

Constable Daniel is just one of five new recruits who have recently started at the Rockhampton Police station, with two of them hailing from the Gold Coast, one from Brisbane and another from Gladstone.

They've all come from very different working backgrounds including beauty therapy, engineering and the health industry.

The five recruits are among 70 in the state who sworn in at a graduation service at the QPS Academy. They underwent training at the Brisbane Police Academy in Oxley for six months and faced a myriad of exams before being placed at stations around the state.

Constable Matthew Daniel. Allan Reinikka ROK230518arecruit

Const Daniel, said he was ecstatic when he got the call saying he had landed a spot in the force.

"It was August of 2017 when I found out I had been accepted. I was out in the field actually, in a tent doing some command post stuff on the radio,” he said.

"I got a call from a private number, I missed it then listened to the message and called back and found out I had got in.

"I was ecstatic to be around my mates that I have been with for years and years and tell them that I was advancing my career in a different direction.”

Const Daniel said he chose to sign up with the police for in Queensland over New South Wales as it suited his lifestyle better.

"You're paid during your recruitment time in Queensland where as that doesn't happen in New South Wales,” he said.

"Housing is also cheaper here, you can afford three houses here when you can only get an apartment in Sydney.”

Once Const Daniel is finished his first year in Rockhampton he will then continue on to do another three year posting somewhere in Queensland.

"I would probably like to make the move to Brisbane at some stage but I'm living in Yeppoon and really liking it there so I might end up staying, I don't know,” he said.

"It's difficult being away from family because they are still all down in Sydney but I think they can easily be convinced to come up to Queensland.”

Rockhampton's newest police recruits Constable Morgan Lyons, Constable Dianna Sovacki, Constable Alison Marsh, Constable Matthew Daniel and Constable Wian Schwartz. Allan Reinikka ROK230518arecruit

MEET THE NEWBIES

Morgan Lyons

Morgan hail from the bright lights and big city of Brisbane.

She decided to join the police force as she wanted to enter into a career with purpose and meaning.

She was previously a university student before she made the change to constable.

Wian Schwartz

He lives in Gladstone and was in the engineering industry before making the change to the force. He wants to do something a bit more meaningful instead of just chasing the dollars.

He makes the drive to and from Gladstone every day.

Matthew Daniel

This new constable who calls Sydney home comes from a career in the Army and made the change as he wants a job where he can go home at the end of the day while still being challenged day to day.

Alison Marsh

Also making her way from the Gold Coast to Rockhampton, Alison Marsh left her original career plans behind her.

She was studying to be a dietician before her change to the police force and is excited to be a part of the community while making a difference.

Dianna Sovacki

This young woman comes from the beach side city, Gold Coast.

Moving to Rockhampton for the year she has left behind her life as a beauty therapist.

She was sick of being in the same room day in and day out and is keen for an exciting new challenge and career.