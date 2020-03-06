Meet the Rocky family helping in the fight against cancer

FOR the past three years, Gracemere residents Sharon and Michael Titmarsh’s lives have been shadowed by the all too common threat of cancer.

Their battle is one many can relate to; it began in May 2017 when Sharon was diagnosed with breast cancer and continued the following year when doctors discovered it had spread to her bones.

This heartbreaking development meant treatment was no longer a viable option and as a result, towards the end of 2018 Sharon ceased all chemo and radiation.

According to her daughter Marissa Titmarsh, although they were no longer helpful in treating Sharon’s illness, the weekly trips to the hospital were integral to her mental wellbeing and stopping them cutting Sharon’s support system in half.

“Mum’s been out of treatment since late 2018,” she said.

“We were up there on a weekly basis, so she was around the nurses and other cancer patients, people going through the same thing. She had that surrounded support.

“Then when she stopped her treatment, she wasn’t up there weekly, she didn’t see the nurses or other patients. She didn’t have that support network around her.”

It was around this time that Sharon, along with her husband Michael began to think about putting together a support group of their own.

“She was sat at home with nothing to do because she couldn’t work, so it was just quite lonely and isolating,” Marissa said.

“She just wanted to create a sort of group or community of people who are going through the same thing, that just want to sit and talk and have a coffee and those sorts of things.

“Her and dad came up with that idea and put a post on Facebook to see what sort of reach it would get and it’s been crazy. There’s been so many people who have reached out and said they’ve been wanting to do the same thing or have been looking for something like this.”

Today will be the Rockhampton Cancer Survivors and Supporters Group’s third meeting. The Titmarsh family said they had been blown away by the support their small initiative had received so far from the community.

In helping her parents set it up, Marissa has seen first-hand the impact this group has already had.

“The people who have come along, they’ve just jumped at the opportunity,” she said.

“They’ve just wanted someone to talk to because its hard to talk to someone who doesn’t know what you’re going through.”

The group meet at 10.30am every Friday and the first Sunday of each month at The Rockhampton Sports Club and welcome all cancer victims, survivors and support people.