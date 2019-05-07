Meet the 'Tailor' Swift of regional Queensland

HE COULD arguably be the "Tailor” Swift of the sewing world in regional Queensland with his unique passion for antique sewing machines.

Les Walsh will share his extensive knowledge on the history of the sewing machine at the Clermont Historical Centre on May 14.

The former aircraft mechanic is also a proud collector of 150 antique sewing machines, with one that dates back to 1860.

Isaac Regional Council mayor Anne Baker said Mr Walsh's visit will be a little bit of a homecoming mixed with excitement to share his story and passion.

"We're thrilled he will appear to talk not just to people who sew but also to anyone who enjoys tinkering with machines or who remembers the prominent place the sewing machine once held in most households,” Cr Baker said.

Mr Walsh, former owner of a Townsville quilting business, said the sewing machine was the first piece of machinery introduced into most households.

"Back in those days, you had to make your own clothes and mend them, make curtains and everything had to sewed,” he said.

"When I was operating my business, I became interested in the mechanisms that made sewing machines sew.”

The Clermont Historical Centre will be open from 3pm on May 14.

Visitors are welcome to wander the centre to view the outdoor exhibits including the Masonic Lodge, home to the centre's sewing machine collection.

Afternoon tea will be served at the free event from 3.15pm before Mr Walsh's talk begins at 3.30pm.

For catering purposes, RSVPs are appreciated.

Call the Clermont Historical Centre on 4983 3311.

For more details on Clermont Historical Centre's opening times, visit isaac.qld .gov.au.