Meet the versatile Cassia tree: Its masses of blooms will delight gardeners Versatile tree’s masses of blossoms will delight gardeners everywhere

AS we start to have the warmer days we also benefit from the beauty of many summer flowering trees.

The Cassia is one species that always stands out for its floral splendor.

There are many kinds of Cassias, both native and exotic, nearly all of them are suitable to our climate.

Even when not in flower, most tree varieties provide us with leafy shade and some even have medicinal properties.

Looking great in many local communities at the moment is the Cassia fistula or cascara tree, named for the medicinal pulp around the tree.

It is another excellent ­example of a summer-flowering tree, with masses of beautiful yellow blossoms that hang like bunches of grapes, then drop to the ground after blooming to form a golden carpet.

This makes Cassis fistula an ideal parkland or streetscape specimen. Being a native of the drier areas of Sri Lanka and India, this tree will grow happily in all parts of Central Queensland.

Another piece of interesting information about this particular tree is that in its native areas, the flowers are used for temple offerings and the bark for tanning.

There are up to 500 species of Cassia, which are native to all tropical and sub-tropical areas around the world.

The species are very diverse and include plants ranging in size from ground covers to shade trees, and blooming in a wide spectrum of colours.

Cassia grandis or Pink Shower Tree is a shapely canopy tree suitable for most Central Queensland gardens.

Masses of pink and white will completely cover the tree during spring and summer. Cassia grandis will often explode into flower after the first rains.

Cassia nodosa or Apple­blossom Tree or Pink Shower is a tropical summer flowering tree.

It is a spectacular fast-­growing, medium-size spreading tree. This native of Indonesia has lush green foliage that makes an attractive contrast to the flowers.

Masses of deep pink, fading to white flowers appear along the branches.

Cassia siamea or Siamese Cassia is a fast-growing shade tree with lush green leaves. During spring and summer yellow flowers occur at the end of branches, followed by black pods with thickened edges.

This Cassia has been used successfully in many parks in Central Queensland.

These, and many other Cassia species, will make an attractive and hardy addition to any Central Queensland garden, so why not enquire at your local nursery this weekend.

HOT WEATHER ROSE GROWING

As we end the year, most rose gardens are still a mass of colour and most vases inside the homes will still be overflowing with flowers.

But here are some important tips for summer.

With the dry conditions we are having, more frequent watering will be required.

Water should be applied to your roses if the soil is dry for more than a depth of 40mm.

It is still the best to water only every two or three days.

It is important also not to use overhead watering if possible.

And do not water in the evening, as the dampness will promote fungus disease like Black Spot.

SEEDLINGS THAT WE CAN PLANT NOW

We are at a stage when seedlings planted for Christmas will not be ready in time. However, most local nurseries are selling advanced seedling packs that will provide flowers for Christmas.

Annuals: Amaranthus, Balsam, Celosia, Coleus, Cosmos, Petunia, Salvia, Torenia, Zinnia.

Vegetables: beetroot, capsicum, cucumber, eggplant, endive, lettuce, marrow, pumpkin, radish, silverbeet, spinach, squash, snake beans, sweet corn, tomatoes, zucchini.

Lawn seed: The longer days of sunshine we are getting mean that couch lawns are starting to grow again, so now is the best time to buy lawn seed to start your summer lawn.

Turf: Will provide an almost instant green lawn, lawn seed costs a lot less and will give you a beautiful green carpet within six weeks.

Both turf and seeded lawn grow best in full sun, with regular watering and lawn fertiliser applied.