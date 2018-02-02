Meet the winner of the New Year New Yard competition

PRIZE WINNER: Jeff Tinney from Gracemere has won the Morning Bulletin New Year New Yard competition and earned himself a $1,000 Bunnings voucher.

Chris Ison ROK300118cprize1

JEFF Tinney was gardening as soon as he could walk.

So the 74-year-old keen gardener was over the moon when he found out he'd now be having a shopping spree at one of his favourite stores.

The Gracemere man recently won The Morning Bulletin's New Year New Yard competition.

His prize was a $1000 Bunnings voucher, for which he plans to build himself a chicken coop.

Mr Tinney has always wanted to build himself one, and now he'll be able to do it.

He says he is yet to decide what else he would spend the prize winnings on.

However, Mr Tinney said he thought his wife also had a few ideas on what to do with the voucher.

Mr Tinney loves to tinker around the garden, which is one of his favourite hobbies along with going fishing and making home brew.

"It's getting too much for me at the moment, a lot of work getting around to pruning and working the garden, but I enjoy it,” he said.

Mr Tinney said when he and his wife, Sandra built the house, it started off as a long driveway so he had big garden beds on each side.

"I have more time to tinker now that I'm retired.

"I'm not inside the house much, I'm out in the yard most of the time.”

He has lived in Gracemere for 25 years and makes the journey into Bunnings every Saturday.

He goes along to garage sales on the way before he buys himself a snag outside the hardware giant.

Mr Tinney finished full-time work 30 years ago.

He served as the district clerk and finance and administration manager at the Main Roads department.