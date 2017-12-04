Meet the woman on the other end of the crisis support line

Edith Plumb has been volunteering with Lifeline for 18 years

IT'S not a job which can be taken lightly.

But a handful of dedicated volunteers like Joanne Adrelius are on the other end of the line to help people through their darkest hours.

Ms Adrelius is the Rockhampton Lifeline Service Program Leader and has been volunteering with the organisation since 2009.

"Volunteering is about helping people and also doing something for yourself, making yourself feel good about helping someone,” she said.

"We help people in their immediate needs.”

Answering calls comes with a heavy responsibility.

"It is fairly specific training to be a crisis support volunteer, quite a heavy screening process in recruiting, it is skilled role and a large commitment,” Ms Adrelius said.

"It is accredited training, the volunteers actually receive a qualification, a statement of attainment.”

Calls can range through a number of issues from someone who may be severely depressed to someone is aggravated.

"Thoughts of suicides, domestic and family violence, relationships, loneliness, grief and loss, financial issues,” Ms Adrelius said.

At the moment, the Rockhampton Lifeline office sustains 27 volunteers on the call line.

"We have had some ladies who have gotten over their 25-30 year mark,” Ms Adrelius said.

The crisis line as a national scale sustains around 2,500 calls a day with the Rockhampton office answering 800 - 1,000 calls a month.

Unfortunately, only 82% of the calls are being answered.

"So that is around 200,000 Australia wide yearly of people that need help that we can't get to,” Ms Adrelius said.

The matter of the fact is there just isn't enough people on the other side of the phone to take all the calls.

"The needs are increasing and our resources are decreasing,” Ms Adrelius said.

"It is a constant battle we have, we just need more people.

"You don't need a university degree to do it, you just need to have the right attitude.”

New volunteers are always needed at the 13 11 14 crisis line and Lifeline will be holding an information night to give more detail for those interested.

INFORMATION NIGHT DETAILS: