Meet the woman paving the way for women in engineering

Candice Lam is working for BHP in Brisbane as a Principal Strategy Development in their Maintenance Centre for Excellence.

CANDICE Lam, an engineer from Tieri, is making waves at BHP in Brisbane.

Ms Lam is combining her passion for engineering with a determination to create diversity in the workplace by championing the role of women in engineering.

She is working in principal strategy development at BHP and is in charge of digital information and transformation.

It has been an exciting path for Ms Lam.

"From my high school days, I've always known I wanted to work in engineering and had my sights set on being a robotic engineer - robots fascinated me,” she said.

Work and study has taken her to the far corners of Australia from a post-graduate program in Perth working as a sub sea engineer to the iron ore mines through WA.

Ms Lam is back in her home state with a new job to do.

Her role in principal strategy development allows her to to have a direct impact on the culture within BHP, which she is doing with teams all over the world.

Engineering is an industry with exceptionally low numbers of female workers.

Ms Lam is focussed on increasing the number of women in the science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) industries.

She believes a shift in working patterns to improve the work-life balance may also help to diversify the workforce.

"Dynamic and flexible working is key to achieving sustainable and diverse teams,” she said.

"There isn't a `one size fits all' for life more broadly, so why would there be one for STEM-based careers or female engineers?”

Ms Lam, a mother herself, explained that maternity and exclusion may be some of the factors that have led to such work patterns emerging in the industry.

"The number of female engineers is slowly increasing as companies adopt new strategies to create inclusive and diverse workplaces,” she said.

"There is however, a long way to go before it becomes the norm that these women aren't stepping away from industry due to family commitments and working environments.”

Ms Lam serves as chair for the University of Queensland's Women in Engineering Alumni Ambassador Council.

She is hopeful that the gender employment gap in the field will continue to close but, in the meantime, she has some advice for anyone considering a career in engineering.

"Your plan doesn't need to be perfect because you figure it out as you go.”