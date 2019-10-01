Meet the woman who has opened her home and heart

OPENING her heart and her home has seen Yeppoon Family day care educator Toni McFarlane recognised as one of Australia’s finest early childhood educators taking out the Rockhampton/Central Qld regional winner award in the 2019 Excellence in Family Day Care Awards

With over 20 year’s experience and a love of helping children blossom, Toni said she was so pleased to have been recognised for the work she has done caring for children.

“I worked in a newsagency and then a travel agent before I married and had my own children, three in three years,” Toni said.

“I loved caring for my children when they were young, we were always going on adventures and doing activities that educated and stimulated and were fun.

“I just love their innocence, I love the way they feel free to talk about anything, I love being around them and watching them grow.”

As her own children who are now 20, 22 and 23 years old grew, Toni knew what her career path would be, she couldn’t imagine a better path than to become a Child Care Educator.

“My children always loved having other children around when they were growing up, it was always extra people to play with.

“All children are unique, with their own strengths, interests and needs. They will all achieve milestones of development in their own time.

“I work from a dedicated space at my home and can have up to 4 children at any given time, 5 days a week and currently I have 7 different families who use the service which is registered through Enhanced Family Day Care Capricornia and In-Home Care.”

Toni said her home is completely set up in a dedicated space downstairs to ensue the children have their own space.

“We work through an educational program curriculum that teaches the children in a fun interactive way,” she said.

“It’s important to keep their interest and ensure they are having fun while they learn.

“I really enjoy providing this service for working parents, it’s wonderful seeing the children learning and having fun.”

Toni is one of over 13,000 family day care educators who play a wonderful and vital role in the lives of more than 126,000 children around the Australia.

Now in its eighth year, Family Day Care Australia’s Excellence in Family Day Care Awards highlights the incredible work completed by family day care educators every day, as well as showcases the strong bonds shared between family day care educators and the children they work with.

Family Day Care Australia Chief Executive Officer, Andrew Paterson, said this year a record number of over 5,000 nominations were placed in the awards.

“To be chosen as a regional winner is not only a reward for Toni’s dedication to providing quality early childhood education and care, it also underscores the relationship that Toni has with the children in her care,” Mr Paterson said.

“The Excellence in Family Day Care Awards highlight the special contribution that educators like Toni make to the lives of the children in their care,” Mr Paterson says.

Finalists are now in the running to be named as a national finalist for the national Family Day Care Educator of the Year Award.

National finalists will be announced on October 14 with the National Educator of the Year to be announced at the Family Day Care Australia 2019 Excellence in Family Day Care Awards Gala Dinner on November 23 in Hobart.