Meet the woman whose knitted bears helped over 500 Qld kids

WHAT started off as a family tradition has helped a former Bundaberg resident cope with living with Parkinson's.

Arlie Bray, who has been a resident at PresCare Alexandra Gardens for three-and-a-half years after moving from Bundaberg, said the concentration involved with knitting helped take her mind off the disease that affected movement and fine motor skills.

"I find things go out of my mind when I knit, the Parkinson's goes right out of my mind,” Ms Bray said.

"It also keeps your hands active.

"Although I won't be competing in any knitting competitions any more.”

The 80-year-old said knitting was something she had always enjoyed, since she was a little girl living out in the country.

"I was brought up on the country side of Bundaberg and we only had kerosene lights to knit with,” she said.

"I'm now doing the exact same thing my mother did.”

Arlie Bray and Queensland Ambulance Service Superintendent Warren Kellett. Aden Stokes

Over two years she has knitted more than 500 trauma teddies for Queensland Ambulance Service.

The teddy bears are given to children by paramedics in emergency situations to provide comfort.

A surprised Ms Bray was presented a certificate of appreciation and a special QAS teddy bear today for this dedication to bringing a smile to children's faces in times of crisis.

"When I first came here I thought to myself, what am I going to do? I still wanted to do my knitting,” she said.

"In Bundaberg we used to send the knitted bears over to the missions.

"Brenda (Petrie) approached me and said she would take the bears for the children when they go around.

"It felt lovely knowing they were going all around Queensland. It just makes me feel so much better to know we are helping the kids.

Back: Warren Kellett, George James, Brad Norris, Belinda Shuttleton and Chris Colbert. Front: Arlie Bray and Brenda Petrie. Aden Stokes

"When they came back last time Brenda said she was sure a third of Queensland had now got our teddy bears. They even made it to a Local Ambulance Committee conference in Theodore last year.”

Ms Bray said knitting the bears had also helped a few other residents at PresCare Alexandra Gardens.

"We've got a group going here now,” she said.

"We come out into the lounge room and we are happy doing it. It gets us out of those rooms and talking to each other. That's what I like.

"I love to do it and I enjoy it.”

Ms Bray said as long as somebody wanted the teddy bears she would keep on knitting.

Queensland Ambulance Service Superintendent Warren Kellett said they were "enormously grateful” for the gift Ms Bray has given to so many.

"Such a simple thing like the teddy bear can calm kids down in that time when they are really stressed and scared,” he said.

"To make more than 500 teddy bears in two years is incredible.”