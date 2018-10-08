Meet the Yeppoon bachie looking for love on new series

HOT STUFF: Former Yeppoon man Wes Ford will be vying for Ali Oetjen's heart in the new season of The Bachelorette .

WES Ford hopes to overcome his shyness on The Bachelorette.

Born and bred in Yeppoon, the 31-year-old FIFO worker is one of 18 bachelors vying for the attention of Ali Oetjen on the fourth season of Channel 10's reality dating show, which premieres on Wednesday.

"Getting the attention of a girl or going up and talking to a girl I've always found difficult,” he said.

"Going in there with one girl and a pack of wolves was quite hard. I had to push myself out of my comfort zone.”

The heavy machinery operator, who studied at St Brendan's College in Yeppoon and The Cathedral College in Rockhampton, moved to the Gold Coast two years ago.

While he continues to fly in and out of Mackay to work in Moranbah, Wes recently started exploring his options as a model and actor.

Last year he scored a leading role in the independent film Magdala Rose, a historical drama due for release next year.

"I've been in mining for 12 years, so I'm trying to venture off from that and giving these other avenues a go,” he said.

But he shot down any suggestion he applied for The Bachelorette to help his acting.

"I'm single and I went on there to find someone I could possibly fall in love with,” he said.

"I knew her name was Ali but I avoided all the other information about her because I didn't want to put a value on someone before I met them.

"I was very nervous but she was pretty calm. You get that first spark when you meet someone who is beautiful but you've got to get to know them and see if you are compatible.”

The Bachelorette premieres on Wednesday at 7.30pm on Ten.