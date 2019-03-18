Meet the youngest person to undergo new cardiac surgery

MIRACLE: Grace Moore's life has been saved thanks to a new cardiac surgery which she underwent in Brisbane last week.

LITTLE Grace Moore doesn't know it yet, but she is one of the world's most special children.

Last week at the Queensland Children's Hospital in Brisbane, the three-year-old Stanwell girl became the youngest person ever to undergo a new cardiac procedure.

After a successful four hour-long Personalised External Aortic Root Support (PEARS), the youngster was "doing very well” and as her mother told The Morning Bulletin, had "found her sass” again.

Grace's mother Rebekka Moore said her daughter didn't need to be put on a bypass machine which was "one of the major benefits of this surgery because it's less invasive”.

Ms Moore described the ground-breaking procedure.

"They go in through the sternum, open it up, it's a compression sock that goes around the dilated aorta,” she said.

"It means she gets to keep her own body parts, she doesn't have to have bovine in there or eventually have a mechanical valve, this potentially means Gracie doesn't need to be on any medication.”

This major surgery has saved Grace's life and her quick recovery is testament to her inner strength.

Remarkably, all the little one wanted to do following the surgery was play.

Her bubbly personality is also back.

"I never would have thought after heart surgery, a kid would be up on their feet as quickly as she has been,” Ms Moore said.

Looking back

What could have led to Grace's need for such a procedure?

Grace and her family discovered in August she suffers from Marfans syndrome, which is a genetic mutation, one which Ms Moore said occurred about 48 hours after conception.

"Twenty-five per cent of cases is spontaneous mutation.

"No one in her family has it, it was a random course of events and Grace was unlucky she got it,” she said.

While this traumatic experience had brought a mixture of emotions to Ms Moore, her husband Louie and their family, they felt a sense of relief knowing Grace's dark days were behind her.

"It was terrifying because your kid's going in for major surgery but at the same time, you know it's needed because it's life-saving - there's no way around it, she needed the surgery,” she said.

"You've got to be brave at the end of the day, which we were, brave for Grace because if she can do it, we can too.”

Looking forward

Now brighter days are ahead for the youngster.

"She should be able to live like the rest of us, (but) Grace will still have some trials and tribulations in regards to her Marfans syndrome,” she said.

"Fingers crossed she'll never need another surgery in regards to that aneurysm.”

Meanwhile, Grace suffers from a Mitral Valve Prolapse which will need to be addressed with another heart surgery.

However, from this moment on, Ms Moore said there should be no life-threatening issues for her daughter.

"Everything else, we'll be able to fix in time whereas with the aneurysm, it was only a matter of time before it gave way,” she said.

Grace and her parents are currently residing at Ronald McDonald House in South Brisbane.

Ms Moore said her daughter will be given an x-ray today to look at her slightly collapsed lung, followed by a wound check on Thursday.

"We should be in Rocky next weekend,” she said.