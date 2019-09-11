Meet up at ‘Red Bridge’ for debt collection

A MAN who claims he was owed money hid in bushes near the ‘Red Bridge’ and waited for his prey to arrive before pouncing.

Jake Thomas Gahan, 25, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today to one count of common assault.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said Gahan had arranged with a witness to pick up the victim, drive the victim to the end of Quay St and over the bridge to Bowlin Rd, Depot Hill.

“This is a hang out area commonly referred to as Red Bridge,” he said.

Sen Constable Rumford said Gahan parked his vehicle out of sight and waited for the arrival of the witness and victim by hiding in the bushes.

He said when they arrived, Gahan jumped out of the bushes and confronted the victim.

“The victim has got into the rear seat of the vehicle and the defendant grabbed him by the arm and tried to physically remove the victim from the vehicle,” Sen Constable Rumford said.

He said the victim managed to stay in the vehicle by holding on to a door and then called police.

Sen Constable Rumford said Gahan released the victim and calmed down.

“The victim hung up on police and got out of the vehicle and spoke to the defendant,” he said.

Sen Constable Rumford said once the victim got out, Gahan became aggressive again and the victim ran away into a field and called police again.

Defence lawyer Rowan King said the victim had taken Gahan’s car without permission and crashed it, causing Gahan financial issues.

He said the victim, who Gahan had known for five years and had been friends, had avoided Gahan when he tried to get money owed to him.

Gahan was fined $800 and a conviction was recorded.