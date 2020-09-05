Meet your new deputy editor of The Morning Bulletin

The Morning Bulletin deputy editor and The Observer editor Darryn Nufer at Gladstone's superb East Shores precinct.

PUT simply, it is an honour to be appointed deputy editor of The Morning Bulletin.

The start of this new chapter in my journalism career coincides with a new and exciting era for local news.

It also follows the recent appointment of Melanie Plane as editor of The Morning Bulletin.

Melanie oversees 14 reporters and the digital publications of the Bulletin, The Observer (Gladstone) and the Central Queensland News in Emerald.

As part of my appointment, News Corp has created a dual role which also sees me working as editor of The Observer.

In Gladstone I will oversee four reporters who “live and breathe” local news and are passionate about the communities they represent and serve.

That same passion runs deep among our Rockhampton team of journalists.

My duties will not just be restricted to management, as I will continue to be “on the tools” working as a senior reporter for both sites - in the Beef Capital and the Harbour City.

These combined responsibilities will see me spend time in all of the above-mentioned communities.

By way of background, I am a graduate of Central Queensland University where I attained a Bachelor of Communication (Journalism).

I have had two stints at The Morning Bulletin.

The first stint was for 11 years - the last 5 of those years in the role of chief-of-staff after periods working as a sub-editor and initially as a journalist.

I returned to the Bully in July, 2019, as a senior reporter following a one-year stint as editor of an independent newspaper and a 7-year stint in a public relations/media and communications job.

I have always called Central Queensland home, having completed primary school at Frenchville State School (Rockhampton), and secondary at North Rockhampton State High School.

I would like to reinforce that your team at The Morning Bulletin is here for you, the community.

And we are always looking at more ways to engage with you, our loyal readers.

If you think you have a story idea, know something that we should cover, or simply want to touch base and say hello, please don’t hesitate to contact me at Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au

Regards,

Darryn Nufer, deputy editor The Morning Bulletin.