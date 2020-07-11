Meet your new editor of The Morning Bulletin

THIS week marked eight years since I began my journalism career at The Morning Bulletin. It also marked the end of an era, with long-time, respected Bulletin editor Frazer Pearce, after 14 years in the role, calling time on his editorship.

I am thrilled to have been appointed as the new editor of The Morning Bulletin – a publication I dreamt of working for as a child growing up in Rockhampton.

In my new role, I will oversee 14 reporters and the digital publications of the Bulletin, The Observer (Gladstone) and the Central Queensland News in Emerald.

I still remember the day Frazer Pearce offered me a job as a cadet sports reporter. Over the years he has pushed and encouraged me. I cannot thank him enough for his guidance, support and friendship. Frazer is enjoying some well-deserved long service leave and will farewell the Bully with an article next week.

During my career, I have transitioned from sports reporting to general news, covering breaking news, court, crime, council, politics, business, property and much more. After many years working as a digital producer for The Bully, I relocated to Mackay with my fiance James and worked under editor Rowan Hunnam as a digital producer and news director for the Daily Mercury. After a stint as acting editor, I was appointed deputy editor under the Mercury’s new leader Rae Wilson.

After about two years in Mackay, James and I, with our excitable Labrador Louie in tow, decided it was time to return to Rockhampton and I rejoined the Bully team as deputy editor in December 2019.

There have been many changes since I returned to the Bully, as we navigated the coronavirus pandemic and the cessation of the 159-year-old print format.

As we enter the purely digital era, you can be assured you have an editor at the helm of the Bully who is truly passionate about the wider Rockhampton region. I was born here; I went to school here at Frenchville State School and then North Rockhampton SHS and my family has lived in the area for more than 120 years.

Editor of The Morning Bulletin, Melanie Plane.

My history in Rockhampton dates back to when my great, great, great grandfather Edward Foreman senior, a grocer, opened a store in East Street in 1896.

During my two stints at the Bulletin, I have played witness to many events – both good and bad – that have shaped our great region. I intend to be here for many years to come, working with a dedicated team of talented journalists to ensure the residents of the Central Queensland community are kept up to date with the news that matters to and impacts them.

I know how much the Bulletin means to the community. I know what matters to this region and what it values. I have witnessed how the residents of this region pull together in a crisis, be it a cyclone, flood, fire or tragedy. I have also witnessed them come together to celebrate in the good times.

I believe the role of regional journalism is as important today as it was when the Bulletin first started. The residents of this region need a voice and an advocate, and the Bulletin will continue to play that role. Our team will report without fear or favour. Because, we’re for you.

If you have a story you would like told, or feedback you would like to pass on, please contact me any time at melanie.plane@capnews.com.au

Yours - Melanie Plane, Editor