Meeting held behind closed doors on Theodore maternity unit

SAVE OUR SERVICES: Students of Thedore State School protesting in the rally back in August. Facebook

THE Friends of Theodore Maternity Services group held a private invite only meeting with the Queensland Health Rural Maternity Services Taskforce on Wednesday to discuss re-opening the local maternity service.

The taskforce included Dr John Wakefield, deputy director-general of Queensland Health and the Theodore maternity group were pleased with some positive ground made regarding the meeting's outcome.

Member of the maternity services group Sarah Warner said the taskforce group actively listened to concerns and issues of the group about reinstating the maternity services.

"They are going to compile a report by about May and present it to Queensland Health Minister Steven Miles. It's a bit of a process and that is why it is going to take some time to put together,” Sarah said.

"There are resources here to support the maternity services and there are six midwives in Theodore who are available.”

Sarah also said the maternity group pushed that centralised birth services don't work and are not good for the local community.

"The safety risks of travelling, health, spiritual, cultural and emotional and psychological are realistic factors to be taken into consideration,” she said.

Sarah is a rural mother herself with four children and believes the maternity group's campaign for its reinstatement is strongly justified.

"There is no reason why there can't be a maternity service available that is equal to metropolitan ones.”

A spokesperson for the maternity services group said it was crucial policy makers actually visit rural communities.

"Our mothers talked about increased rates of PTSD and post-natal depression and the lack of continuity of midwifery care,” the maternity services spokesperson said.

Another serious issue that was raised was one of cultural sensitivity for indigenous expectant mothers.

There was a level of scepticism however regarding the maternity services being restored due to reports being done in the past and no action being taken.

"From here we hope that the Health Minister Steven Miles acts on these recommendations made by the taskforce and it isn't all lip service by the State Government,” the maternity services spokesperson said.