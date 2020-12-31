Meeting set to tackle GKI feral goat problem

Feral goat numbers are seen as a problem on Great Keppel Island, off the Central Queensland coast.

A January date has been locked in for a stakeholder meeting to discuss ongoing problems with feral goat numbers on Great Keppel Island.

It was revealed at the last monthly meeting of Livingstone Shire Council that the stakeholder meeting would be held on January 15.

A venue for the meeting was not specified.

The issue of what to do about feral goat numbers on Great Keppel Island has been ongoing for many years.

It was way back in July that the council decided a meeting of relevant stakeholders was needed to discuss the controversial issue but the wheels have since turned very slowly.

At the December council meeting, Cr Andrea Friend asked Livingstone’s acting executive director of liveability and wellbeing, David Mazzaferri, whether many stakeholders had replied.

Mr Mazzaferri said: “Not at this stage, councillor, we will follow that up before the end of the year (2020).”

