Mega Fitzroy River Water bill saver a step closer

Cr's Tony Williams and Neil Fisher review plans for a solar farm at the Fitzroy River Water plant. Chris Ison ROK240717csolar3

GLENMORE Water Treatment Plant will soon be powered by a small solar farm, which will return its investment in just six to seven years.

Councillor Neil Fisher, chair of the airport, water and waste committee said a feasibility study had shown the proposal to offset the plant's electricity costs with solar was viable.

The solar farm, with a capacity of up to 2mw, will be constructed on 9ha of vacant land adjacent to the plant.

The Glenmore Water Treatment Plant draws water from the Fitzroy River Barrage and supplies the city, Gracemere and the Capricorn Coast.

In total, the plant powers one-third of the total Fitzroy River Water scheme.

Cr Fisher said the proposed solar farm would produce 1.5mw with a capital cost for $3 million, which equates to one years' power generation for Fitzroy River Water.

Given the organisation's annual expenditure is $35.6 million, any reduction in significant power costs will be a great benefit to the region.

A report presented in Tuesday's airport, water and waste committee noted a battery storage system was considered, but found to not be suitable given the relatively high cost of the systems.

A diesel generator is already available on-site.

The proposed site has previously installed power feeds and a full electrical upgrade for a solar farm to be located as it already has all the necessary infrastructure.

"It has enormous financial value for the people of Rockhampton as this land will never be used for another project and gives ratepayers a return on the land,” Cr Fisher told The Morning Bulletin when it was first proposed in July.