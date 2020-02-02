MEGA GALLERY: 100+ photos from Roma rugby 7s

Check out all the action from the Roma rugby 7s.

Rugby 7s: The big debut of our Roma Echidnas’ women team and plenty of local teams ready to get their boots dirty in preparation for their upcoming seasons saw a lot of exciting rugby being played.

Over 750 people flocked to Gallas Fox Park on Saturday, where 17 men’s teams and 12 women’s teams were vying for glory at one of Queensland’s toughest rugby competitions.

While the UQ women’s side towered above the rest of the competition, leaving their opposition scoreless in the Cup grandfinal, the men’s game was a real nailbiter.

Brisbane Fiji narrowly defeated Island Breeze, 7-5.

First time player for Brisbane Fiji, Atunaisa Vukaloto said the team was ecstatic being able to head back to Brisbane victorious, and with a huge chunk of prize money.

“We worked together as teammates and we always play for one another which I think really shows on the field,” he said.

“The boys put in a lot of hard work so it’s good to come home with the win today.”

Vukaloto said while they knew they would have their work cut out for them after witnessing Island Breeze’s powerhouse performances all day, preparation is what sealed them their two-point win.

“After each of our games, we would talk about what could have been done better on the field and then we would go out and just do it,” he said.

“It’s tough for us because both teams know each other from home, we’ve been playing 7s together since we were young.”

Brisbane Fiji wrapped up their night in celebratory style before having to buckle down next week in preparation for the upcoming season.

“A win like this is a big confidence boost, but we still need to work out what our mistakes were and learn from them,” Vukaloto said.