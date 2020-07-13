MEGA GALLERY (120+ pics): All your weekend sports here
Saturday July 11:
Day 3 of the Rockhampton Golf Club’s Closed Championships, Rockhampton Golf Club
https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/mcmaster-tees-up-for-title-defence/4055177/#/0
AFL Capricornia, Brothers v Gladstone, Kele Park
https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/brothers-shine-in-skipper-smithwicks-milestone-gam/4055536/
https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/graphic-content-capra-suffers-horrific-injury-in-a/4055492/
RHA 2020 Cup, Division 1 men, Wanderers v Park Avenue, Kalka Shades
RHA 2020 Cup, Division 1 women, Southern Suburbs Gold v Park Avenue, Kalka Shades
https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/three-goal-flurry-seals-result-in-womens-hockey-cl/4055616/
CQ Premier League, Nerimbera v Bluebirds, Pilbeam Park, Rockhampton
Sunday, July 12:
2020 Giant Rockhampton CQ Enduro Series Round 1, First Turkey