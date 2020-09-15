Menu
MEGA GALLERY (200+ photos) of sports around CQ last weekend

JANN HOULEY
, Jann.Houley@capnews.com.au
15th Sep 2020 10:06 AM
Saturday 12 September 2020:

RUGBY UNION: Capricornia under-16 grand final Nogoa Red Claws vs Capricorn Coast at Nutley Field

https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/double-delight-for-nogoa-as-finals-go-down-to-the-/4098334/#/0

AFL: Capricornia Glenmore vs Brothers at Stenlake Park

HOCKEY: RHA Cup 2020 semi-final Div 1 women, Frenchville Rovers vs Southern Suburbs Black at Kalka Shades

https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/sister-act-four-siblings-set-to-shine-in-grand-fin/4099179/

RUGBY UNION: Capricornia Brothers vs Capricorn Coast at Victoria Park

https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/freakish-unfortunate-bad-break-for-brothers-no8/4098371/

FOOTBALL: CQ Premier League Frenchville vs Nerimbera at Ryan Park

Sunday 13 September 2020:

HOCKEY: Queensland Secondary Schools championships ALL TEN TEAMS PICTURED at Kalka Shades

https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/two-semi-finalists-decided-at-qld-schoolboys-title/4099224/

Monday 14 September 2020:

HOCKEY: Queensland Secondary Schools championships Capricornia vs Sunshine Coast at Kalka Shades

