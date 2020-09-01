Menu
RUGBY UNION 29 AUG 20: Frenchville's Jarvis Wedel with the ball
Sport

MEGA GALLERY: 250+ photos of CQ sport stars in action

JANN HOULEY
, Jann.Houley@capnews.com.au
1st Sep 2020 3:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

TUESDAY 25 AUGUST 2020:

• RUGBY LEAGUE: Cowboys Challenge, St Brendan’s vs The Cathedral College at Browne Park

Photos
View Gallery

https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/payne-cup-how-to-watch-tcc-versus-st-brendans-live/4085457/

• RUGBY :LEAGUE: Aaron Payne Cup, St Brendan’s vs The Cathedral College at Browne Park

Photos
View Gallery

FRIDAY 28 AUGUST 2020:

• RUGBY LEAGUE: Rockhampton District Secondary Schools Open C final, Mt Morgan State High vs Yeppoon SHS

Photos
View Gallery

• RUGBY LEAGUE: Rockhampton District Secondary Schools Open B final, North Rockhampton SHS vs The Cathedral College

Photos
View Gallery

• RUGBY LEAGUE: Rockhampton District Secondary Schools Open A final, St Brendan’s College vs Rockhampton Grammar School

Photos
View Gallery

https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/when-we-got-down-to-the-nitty-gritty-they-all-stoo/4088566/

SATURDAY 29 AUGUST 2020:

• SWIMMING: Rocky City Winter Short Course meet at CQUniversity

Photos
View Gallery

https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/it-was-a-really-impressive-display-from-the-whole-/4090125/

  • RUGBY UNION: Rugby Capricornia, Frenchville vs Cap Coast at Ryan Park

Photos
View Gallery

https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/crocs-reign-in-rugby-despite-stint-with-only-12-me/4088964/

  • AFL: Brothers vs Panthers at Kele Park

Photos
View Gallery

https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/anyone-in-our-side-today-could-have-won-it/4089058/

  • HOCKEY: RHA 2020 CUP DIV 1 MEN, Wanderers vs Frenchville at Kalka Shades

Photos
View Gallery

https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/revealed-cq-teenage-talents-who-have-coach-raving/4089680/

  • FOOTBALL: CQ PREMIER LEAGUE, Frenchville vs Cap Coast

Photos
View Gallery

https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/frenchville-got-the-win-so-why-wasnt-their-coach-h/4090278/

SUNDAY 30 AUGUST 2020:

  • NETBALL: ROCKHAMPTON NETBALL ASSOCIATION'S SULLIVAN’S CARNIVAL at Jardine Park

Photos
View Gallery
