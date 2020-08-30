Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
St Brendan’s Matt Hill in full flight in the Open A grand final against Rockhampton Grammar. Photo: Jann Houley
St Brendan’s Matt Hill in full flight in the Open A grand final against Rockhampton Grammar. Photo: Jann Houley
Sport

MEGA GALLERY: 70-plus pics from RDSSRL grand finals

Pam McKay
, pam.mckay@capnews.com.au
30th Aug 2020 12:05 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

RUGBY LEAGUE: The 2020 Rockhampton District Secondary Schools Rugby League competition culminated in three absorbing grand finals on Friday night.

The victorious teams were St Brendan’s College in Open A, North Rockhampton State High in Open B and Mount Morgan State High in Open C.

Twenty teams took part in the revised RDSSRL competition, with six different schools represented in the deciders played at Browne Park.

North Rockhampton State High celebrate their win in the Open B grand final. Photo: Jann Houley
North Rockhampton State High celebrate their win in the Open B grand final. Photo: Jann Houley

The 2020 season was shortened and the number of divisions reduced due to COVID-19.

Last year, a record 81 teams from 10 schools competed across 15 divisions.

RDSSRL Andrew Lawrence said while this was a very different season, the three divisions were keenly contested and the teams produced some quality football.

“The season was a success because of the fact we actually got on the field,” he said.

“We have to thank a lot of people behind the scenes who worked hard to make that happen.

“It was a really enjoyable season and Friday night’s finals were close, hard games.

“Hopefully come next year, we’re back to full strength.”

RDSSRL grand final results and photos from each game

Photos
View Gallery

Open A: St Brendan’s College 26 (tries: Marley Wosomo 2, Ian Akiba 2, Blake Anders; goals: Blake Anders 3) defeated Rockhampton Grammar School 10 (tries Bronson Ryan, Griffin Keating; goals Luke Callanan). Man of the Match: Owen Pattie (St Brendan’s), Taine Wedel (RGS).

Photos
View Gallery

Open B: North Rockhampton SHS 12 (tries: DJ Russell, Beau Baynton; goals: Preston Richards, DJ Russell) defeated T he Cathedral College 8 (tries: Connor Weber, Lincoln Seierup). Man of the Match: Jon Leefe (North Rocky), Connor Weber (TCC).

Photos
View Gallery

Open C: Mt Morgan SHS 28 (tries: Lachlan McKay 4, Kye-Juan Leisha, Jarhlym Dans; goals: Layne Gibson, Lachlan McKay) defeated Yeppoon SHS 18 (tries: Aston Heiniger, Marcus Shanahan, Jake Noonan; goals: Alex Lawton 3). Man of the Match: Lachlan Mackay (Mt Morgan), Alex Lawton (Yeppoon).

More stories

‘When we got down to the nitty gritty, they all stood up’

REPLAY: Catch up on the Rocky secondary schools league action

REPLAY: Enjoy the Rocky secondary schools league games here

REPLAY: Watch Rocky secondary schools league games again

2020 rdssrl grand finals mount morgan state high school north rockhampton state high school rockhampton district secondary schools rugby leagu rockhampton grammar school st brendan's college the cathedral college yeppoon state high school
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        News Catch up on some of our biggest headlines from the past 24 hours.

        Exciting development for beloved CQ sports club

        Premium Content Exciting development for beloved CQ sports club

        Sport Athletes and spectators are set to enjoy the benefits of the club’s latest upgrade.

        UPDATE: Blaze near CQ national park under control

        Premium Content UPDATE: Blaze near CQ national park under control

        Breaking Residents in a nearby township have been warned to stay indoors.

        UPDATE: Nose-to-tail cleared from major Rocky bridge

        Premium Content UPDATE: Nose-to-tail cleared from major Rocky bridge

        Breaking The incident blocked a portion of a major Rockhampton road.