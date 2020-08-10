Menu
MEGA GALLERY: Dozens of CQ sports photos from the weekend

JANN HOULEY
, Jann.Houley@capnews.com.au
10th Aug 2020 1:50 PM
SATURDAY 08 AUGUST 2020:

 

AFL Women's Panthers vs Yeppoon, Rockhampton Cricket Grounds

 

Hockey RHA Cup Women's Park Avenue vs Southern Suburbs Black, Kalka Shades

 

https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/the-thing-for-us-is-the-work-rate-and-the-effort/4074769/

 

AFL Men's Panthers vs Yeppoon, Rockhampton Cricket Grounds

 

https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/swans-disappointment-over-game-against-undermanned/4074734/

 

FOOTBALL CQ Premier League Frenchville vs Central, Ryan Park

 

https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/frenchville-on-target-in-showdown-with-central/4075276/

 

SUNDAY 09 AUGUST 2020:

 

HOCKEY Rockhampton Invitational Girls' U12 Rockhampton vs Mackay

 

HOCKEY Rockhampton Invitational Girls' U15 Rockhampton vs Mackay

 

HOCKEY Rockhampton Invitational Boys' U15 Finals Rockhampton vs Mackay

 

HOCKEY Rockhampton Invitational Boys' U12 Finals Rockhampton vs Mackay

 

 

