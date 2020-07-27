Menu
MEGA GALLERY: All your weekend sports pics (and story links) here

JANN HOULEY
, Jann.Houley@capnews.com.au
27th Jul 2020 11:00 AM
SATURDAY 25 JULY 2020

Rugby Union (Victoria Park) Capricornia Women’s 7s Brothers vs Colts

Hockey (Kalka Shades) RHA 2020 Cup Div. 1 Men Wanderers vs Southern Suburbs

https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/check-out-wanderers-goal-tally-after-just-three-ga/4065169/

AFL (Rockhampton Cricket Grounds) Capricornia Panthers vs Brothers

https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/i-was-really-pleased-with-how-the-guys-stuck-with-/4065213/

Rugby Union (Victoria Park) Mens Brothers vs Frenchville

https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/big-hits-aplenty-in-rugbys-season-opener/4065272/

Football (Ryan Park) CQ Premier League Frenchville vs Cap Coast

https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/captaincy-takes-millers-game-to-the-next-level/4065599/

