WERE YOU SNAPPED?: more photos from the Hill Sprints Jann Houley
MEGA GALLERY and VIDEOs: 30 sprint car photos and counting

JANN HOULEY
17th Jul 2019 4:32 PM
CQ Crane Hire Gold Rush Hill Sprint started off chilly but quickly warmed up as more than a hundred competitors from all over Australia joined to sprint up Mt Morgan.

Convertible drivers shivered 'in anticipation' in the brisk winter breeze as they waited for their countdown.

From the 1964 Ford RMC to the 2017 Absolute Pace Cobra, the cars proved a drawcard for the hundreds of visitors who were bussed from the start line up the mountain and back to the pits.

Enjoy these photos of the gleaming beauties.

