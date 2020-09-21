Menu
MEGA GALLERY: Last week’s sports action in 150+ photos

JANN HOULEY
, Jann.Houley@capnews.com.au
21st Sep 2020 3:54 PM
Monday 14 September 2020:

 

HOCKEY: Secondary Schoolboys championships Capricornia vs Metropolitan East

 

Photos
View Gallery

 

Saturday 19 September 2020:

 

SOFTBALL: Open men's grand final, Frenchville Bushrangers v Mackay Mongrels, Kele Park

 

Photos
View Gallery

https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/photos-bushrangers-claim-championship-victory/4102805/#/0

 

RUGBY UNION: Capricornia Women's 7s, Brothers v Biloela, Victoria Park

 

Photos
View Gallery

 

HOCKEY: RHA 2020 Cup Division 1 women's grand final, Frenchville v Park Avenue, Kalka Shades

 

Photos
View Gallery

https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/rovers-take-the-rha-cup-in-penalty-shootout/4103160/

 

HOCKEY: RHA 2020 Cup Division 1 men's grand final, Frenchville v Wanderers, Kalka Shades

 

Photos
View Gallery

https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/wanderers-first-on-rha-cup-podium/4103161/

 

RUGBY UNION: Capricornia men's semi-final, Brothers vs Frenchville, Victoria Park

 

Photos
View Gallery

 

https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/a-grade-brothers-progress-to-grand-final/4103261/

 

Sunday 20 September 2020:

 

TENNIS: 2020 Head State UTR Championships, Rockhampton Regional Tennis Centre (Victoria Park)

 

Photos
View Gallery

 

AFL Capricornia, women's semi-final, Yeppoon v Gladstone, Rockhampton Cricket Ground

 

Photos
View Gallery

 

AFL Capricornia, elimination final, Panthers v Glenmore, Rockhampton Cricket Ground

 

Photos
View Gallery
