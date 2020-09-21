MEGA GALLERY: Last week’s sports action in 150+ photos
Monday 14 September 2020:
HOCKEY: Secondary Schoolboys championships Capricornia vs Metropolitan East
Saturday 19 September 2020:
SOFTBALL: Open men's grand final, Frenchville Bushrangers v Mackay Mongrels, Kele Park
https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/photos-bushrangers-claim-championship-victory/4102805/#/0
RUGBY UNION: Capricornia Women's 7s, Brothers v Biloela, Victoria Park
HOCKEY: RHA 2020 Cup Division 1 women's grand final, Frenchville v Park Avenue, Kalka Shades
https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/rovers-take-the-rha-cup-in-penalty-shootout/4103160/
HOCKEY: RHA 2020 Cup Division 1 men's grand final, Frenchville v Wanderers, Kalka Shades
https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/wanderers-first-on-rha-cup-podium/4103161/
RUGBY UNION: Capricornia men's semi-final, Brothers vs Frenchville, Victoria Park
https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/a-grade-brothers-progress-to-grand-final/4103261/
Sunday 20 September 2020:
TENNIS: 2020 Head State UTR Championships, Rockhampton Regional Tennis Centre (Victoria Park)
AFL Capricornia, women's semi-final, Yeppoon v Gladstone, Rockhampton Cricket Ground
AFL Capricornia, elimination final, Panthers v Glenmore, Rockhampton Cricket Ground