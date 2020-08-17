Menu
SOFTBALL WOMEN'S OPENS: Frenchville's Leah Bertram
MEGA GALLERY: Last week’s sports action in photos (with story links)

JANN HOULEY
, Jann.Houley@capnews.com.au
17th Aug 2020 11:53 AM
MONDAY 10 AUGUST 2020:

  • RUGBY LEAGUE: Aaron Payne Cup The Cathedral College interview with Riley Boaza

https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/tcc-co-captain-on-schools-footy-show-tonight/4075401/

https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/livestream-highlights-school-footy-show-episode-2/4075688/

WEDNESDAY 12 AUGUST 2020:

  • RUGBY LEAGUE: Aaron Payne Cup St Brendan’s vs St Pat’s College Mackay (at St Brendan’s)

https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/80-photos-aaron-payne-cup-round-3-recap/4077664/

https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/replay-Rocky-High-v-TCC-in-RDSSRL-competition/4077613/

https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/what-tcc-can-take-out-of-their-kirwan-clash/4077778/

https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/st-brendans-still-chasing-that-elusive-victory/4077345/

SATURDAY 15 AUGUST 2020:

  • SOFTBALL: Open Men’s Magpie Mongrels vs Bluebirds Blackhawks

  • SOFTBALL: Open Women’s Frenchville Force vs Taipan

  • AFL Capricornia: Senior Men’s Panthers vs BITS (at the Rockhampton Cricket Ground)

  • HOCKEY RHA 2020 CUP: Division 1 Men Park Avenue vs Frenchville (at Kalka Shades)

https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/rovers-take-down-brothers-in-long-weekend-face-off/4079607/

  • RUGBY UNION Capricornia: Frenchville vs Colts (at Ryan Park)

  • FOOTBALL CQ PREMIER LEAGUE: Nerimbera vs Frenchville (at Pilbeam Park)

PREVIOUS MEGA GALLERIES:

  • published Monday 10 August 2020

https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/mega-gallery-all-the-sports-photos-and-story-links/4075405/

  • published Monday 3 August 2020

https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/mega-gallery-100-sport-shots-of-players-in-action/4070608/

  • published Monday 27 July 2020

https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/mega-gallery-all-your-weekend-sports-pics-and-stor/4065610/

  • published Monday 20 July 2020

https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/mega-gallery-hundreds-of-cq-sports-players-in-acti/4060883/

  • published Monday 13 July 2020

https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/mega-gallery-120-pics-all-your-weekend-sports-here/4055924/

