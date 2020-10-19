Menu
MEGA GALLERY: Photos from around Central Queensland sports last weekend

JANN HOULEY
, Jann.Houley@news.com.au
19th Oct 2020 1:55 PM
Saturday 17 October 2020:

SOFTBALL - Qld Open Women’s championships: Redcliffe vs Redlands, Ipswich vs Hervey Bay, and Rockhampton vs Caboolture, Kele Park. (See finals game on Sunday also):

Pro BULL RIDING Energy Masters tour at the Great Western:

Sunday 18 October 2020:

TRIATHLON - Yeppoon Festival:

BASKETBALL: Rd 2 CoconoPhillips Cup Rockhampton vs Bundaberg (Women’s), Adani Stadium

SOFTBALL - Qld Open Women’s championships finals: Far North Qld vs Redlands

BASKETBALL: Rd 2 CoconoPhillips Cup Rockhampton vs Bundaberg (Men’s), Adani Stadium

Previous Mega Galleries:

https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/mega-gallery-all-the-sports-photos-from-around-cq-/4117481/

https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/mega-gallery-220-pics-a-weekend-of-sports-action-a/4113056/

https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/mega-gallery-130-pics-sports-photos-from-around-ro/4109193/

https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/mega-gallery-last-weeks-sports-action-in-photos-16/4103887/

https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/mega-gallery-hockey-schoolboys-championships-all-1/4098472/

https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/mega-sports-gallery-all-your-weekend-action-photos/4094318/

