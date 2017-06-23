Mega guide of events on in CQ this weekend

TODAY
- 5pm: Meet the Artist, Jet James at Rockhampton Art Gallery.
- 5.30pm-9pm: Laneways on Quay Lane between William and Derby Sts. The new event brings to life the rich culture and history of our iconic Quay Lane. Featuring the live installation and unveiling of laneway artwork, market stalls, food vendors and live entertainment.
- 6pm: Access Recreation Inc Winter Wonderland Disco at 100 Jardine St, Rockhampton. Free sausage sizzle & softdrinks available for purchase on the night.
- 6pm-9pm: Twilight Tastings at The Strand, Yeppoon. Food by: Fresh Thailicious Delights, Calamari Hut, Lazy Cow Café, Xpresso Coffee Van, Up In Smoke Barbecue, Mini Dutch Pancakes, Barrymundi's Fish & Chips and Twisted Tata's. Music by 'Tucky' (Paul Tuxworth). Cost: $2 Entry Fee, Kids under 13 free.
- 6pm-9pm: Twilight Equali-Tea Party at Queen Street Community Hall, Yeppoon.
- 7.30pm: Stanwell Progress Association's Old Time/New Vogue Dance at the Stanwell Hall. Music by TwoCan. Cost: $10 which includes supper and lucky door prizes. Everyone welcome. All Bookings contact Lionel 0407 596 944.
TOMORROW
- 7am-12pm: Pop Up Op Shop & Garage Sale in the Heritage listed Kenmore Building at Mater Hospital Rockhampton, Ward Street, The Range. The High Dependency Unit at the Mater Hospital, are fund raising for disadvantaged school kids in our local area. Pre-Loved Clothing, Sausage Sizzle, Drinks & Garage Sale Front Lawn.
- 8am: Mt Larcom Show at Mt Larcom Showgrounds, The Narrows Rd. Show rides, agriculture and entertainment. Fireworks at 7pm.
- 8am: International Yoga Day Free Yoga Day at The Botanical Gardens.
- 10am-3pm: The Handmade Expo Rockhampton at Rockhampton Botanical Gardens.
- 1pm: The CDCMA country music hall, on the corner of Robinson St and Diggers Lane, is holding a fashion parade with ladies fashion from Rockmans and gents fashions from YD. Prizes for best dressed lady and gent, the prettiest hand bag and loveliest hat. Multi-draw raffles, lucky door prize and great music. A delicious afternoon tea will be served.
- 1pm: Lindsay Waddington, Lex K and Ken 'Chainsaw' Lindsay will be performing in concert at St. Mary's Hall, Nobbs Street, North Rocky. Cost: $15. Afternoon tea for $3. Bookings: Ailsa 49277282.
- 1pm: Arts in the Park at Rockhampton Botanical Gardens.
- 2pm-9pm: Saltwater Festival at Waru Community Gardens. Live music, guest speakers, workshops, food and bar.
- 2.30pm: Rocky Trials Club will host a motorcycle trials event at Seeonee Park, 4km east of Rockhampton on the Yeppoon Road. For more information phone Don on 49221788.
- 5pm-9pm: CQ Eat St at Archer Park Railway Museum. Family movie on the big outdoor screen. Rides by Funtime Amusements. Face painting by Funtastic Faces and carriage rides by Kenny the Clydesdale. Entry: $2 for adults, children 13 and under free.
- 5.30pm: Yeppoon Food Frenzy at The Capricorn Tavern, Scenic Hwy, Yeppoon. Free entry event with live music, food vans and street food stores galore.
- 7pm: The CDCMA country music hall, on the corner of Robinson St and Diggers Lane, will be holding their Variety Concert. Cost: $9.
- 7pm: Midwinter Moon Concert at The Haven, 37 Haven Road, Emu Park. A concert of classical works to celebrate the New Moon during the mid-winter Solstice. Part of the Orpheus Club 'Festival in a String Quartet' Tour 2017.
SUNDAY
- 8am-noon: The Arcade Car Park Markets in Bolsolver St, Rockhampton. Large variety of fresh local fruit and vegetables, organic produce, home made cooking; craft and beautiful fashion.
- 8am: Mt Larcom Show at Mt Larcom Showgrounds, The Narrows Rd. Show rides, agriculture and entertainment.
- 9am-1pm: Family Fun Day at Archer Park Rail Museum, Denison St, Rockhampton. Ride on the world's only Purrey Steam Tram which operates from 10am-1pm, heritage railway carriages, steam and diesel engine, see rail memorabilia, exhibits, live music, market stalls, vintage Ford/classic cars and lots more. Adults $2, u-14 free.
- 9am-noon: Friends of the Gallery Winter Artist Market at Rockhampton Art Gallery. Here you will find innovative art, and be able to buy direct from the makers and artisans. Meet artists from Central Queensland as they put their creative endeavors on display.
- 10am: Rocky Trials Club will host a motorcycle trials event at Seeonee Park, 4km east of Rockhampton on the Yeppoon Road. For more information phone Don on 49221788.
- 1pm-5pm: The Cawarral Community Hall Country Music Afternoon. Cost: $5 which includes endless cuppa and cake and lucky door ticket.