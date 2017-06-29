Mega military exercise to give Rocky $5M shot in the arm

No. 1 Airfield Operations Support Squadron personnel use forklifts to load a No. 36 Squadron C-17A Globemaster during Exercise Talisman Saber 2013. Photo: LAC David Said

FREQUENT fliers may notice a few changes at Rockhampton Airport in coming months, as thousands of military personnel flood the region as part of Talisman Saber.

Rockhampton Airport boss Scott Waters said the joint training exercise between 30,000 Australian and US Forces was estimated to boost the economy with a direct injection of $5 million.

The indirect benefits expected to flow through the community are expected to be even higher once the exercise gets into full swing in early July.

Mr Waters said Talisman Saber was nearly triple the size of the annual Exercise Wallaby training with Singapore.

"We'll have a huge amount of aircraft activity culminating in the jumbo jets arriving and deploying a whole range of troops and personnel as well as equipment coming to our airport," Mr Waters said.

"This will come from the New Zealand Air Force, the Royal Australian Air Force, the US Marines and also the US Air Force.

"They'll be a lot of activity and a lot of unique aircraft on display."

Mr Waters said Rockhampton Airport would deal with the majority of aircraft activity during Talisman Saber.

"We'll see a huge amount of activity moving in and out of Shoalwater Bay over coming months," he said.

"We absolutely have seen a huge amount of traffic and activity at our airport.

"All of the forces both in Australia and internationally have been represented coming through, the United States and New Zealand in particular.

"It gives us a lot of scope to show the diversity we have to offer."

Mr Waters said motorists using the Bruce Hwy should take care, with heavy machinery also travelling north by road.