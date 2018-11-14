Mega month for agency as $16 million in property sold

Long-time Coast real estate agents Henzells have recorded one of its biggest "blockbuster” months, selling off $16.7 million in property.

Long-time Coast real estate agents Henzells have recorded one of its biggest "blockbuster” months, selling off $16.7 million in property.

LONG-TIME Coast real estate agency Henzells have recorded one of its biggest "blockbuster" months, selling off $16.7 million in property.

Henzells negotiated 28 October sales with its best performing suburbs including Caloundra West, Pelican Waters, Palmview and Aroona.

In addition, the family-owned company also attracted 34 new listings and successfully leased 19 rental properties.

Henzells say it's due to a growing confidence which has never been more evident in the southern sections of the Coast.

Sales Manager Kyle Davies said the strong results were a combination of the region's desirable product and lifestyle plus plenty of old-fashioned hard work from the real estate team.

"One of the things we pride ourselves on is not just doing our utmost to satisfy buyers and the owners, but keeping our eye on the horizon so we can grab new opportunities when they arise," he said.

"Having two offices - one in Pelican Waters and one in the Caloundra CBD - offering the full spectrum of property types, expert local agents plus a comprehensive suite of marketing tools also gives us an advantage."

He said the Aura catchment has become a significant hotspot in recent times, reflected by six sales in the past month including a top price of $593,000.

Other notable sales included two $1 million-plus homes in Palmview, a $1 million result at Marina View, Pelican Waters and a host of units and houses changing hands in Aroona.