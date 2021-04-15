Mega-sale for Central Queensland Vinnies

Central Queensland Vinnies store will be holding a mega-sale over the next two days after a surge of donations. Pic: Lachlan Berlin

A Central Queensland charity shop will host a mega sale that it has never done before after an influx of donations.

St Vincent de Paul Yeppoon multi-centre co-ordinator Valmay Burns said six Vinnies stores in Central Queensland would slash all of their items to half price.

These stores include four in the Rockhampton area such as Ford Street, Gladstone Road, Yeppoon, and Emu Park.

The Gladstone and Calliope Vinnies will also be hosting mega-sales.

“It’s our way of giving back to the community, because they’ve been very good to us through COVID,” Ms Burns said.

“The donations have been coming through thick and fast and the quality of donations is excellent.

“As a huge thank you, we’ve decided to have a 50 per cent off sale.”

She said all money earnt would go towards good causes and stay within the region.

Vinnies has previously supported the communities through fires and floods.

“We’ve always had end of season clearance sales and stuff like that, but we’ve never had a 50 per cent off through all our stores in our region,” she said.

And there’s more items available than just what’s on the shelves, with heaps of things in storage which can go on display after others are cleared.

Ms Burns said donation points would be open during the sale and the community could still give to Vinnies during this time.

The sale will run on Friday and Saturday, April 16 and 17.

Vinnies is always looking for more volunteers. Anyone interested can call 07 3010 1000.