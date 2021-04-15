Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Central Queensland Vinnies store will be holding a mega-sale over the next two days after a surge of donations. Pic: Lachlan Berlin
Central Queensland Vinnies store will be holding a mega-sale over the next two days after a surge of donations. Pic: Lachlan Berlin
News

Mega-sale for Central Queensland Vinnies

Lachlan Berlin
15th Apr 2021 11:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Central Queensland charity shop will host a mega sale that it has never done before after an influx of donations.

St Vincent de Paul Yeppoon multi-centre co-ordinator Valmay Burns said six Vinnies stores in Central Queensland would slash all of their items to half price.

These stores include four in the Rockhampton area such as Ford Street, Gladstone Road, Yeppoon, and Emu Park.

The Gladstone and Calliope Vinnies will also be hosting mega-sales.

“It’s our way of giving back to the community, because they’ve been very good to us through COVID,” Ms Burns said.

“The donations have been coming through thick and fast and the quality of donations is excellent.

“As a huge thank you, we’ve decided to have a 50 per cent off sale.”

She said all money earnt would go towards good causes and stay within the region.

Vinnies has previously supported the communities through fires and floods.

“We’ve always had end of season clearance sales and stuff like that, but we’ve never had a 50 per cent off through all our stores in our region,” she said.

And there’s more items available than just what’s on the shelves, with heaps of things in storage which can go on display after others are cleared.

Ms Burns said donation points would be open during the sale and the community could still give to Vinnies during this time.

The sale will run on Friday and Saturday, April 16 and 17.

Central Queensland Vinnies store will be holding a mega-sale over the next two days after a surge of donations. Pic: Lachlan Berlin
Central Queensland Vinnies store will be holding a mega-sale over the next two days after a surge of donations. Pic: Lachlan Berlin

Vinnies is always looking for more volunteers. Anyone interested can call 07 3010 1000.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Multi-ARIA award-winning artist brings national tour to CQ

        Premium Content Multi-ARIA award-winning artist brings national tour to CQ

        Music The iconic Australian musician will share stories from the road and play songs from his vast catalogue which spans almost a quarter of a century.

        LETTERS: Taking a stand against dangerous driving

        Premium Content LETTERS: Taking a stand against dangerous driving

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.

        Drunk driver Acton’s highway speeding ‘not stupidity’

        Premium Content Drunk driver Acton’s highway speeding ‘not stupidity’

        Crime A woman busted doing 40km/hr over the speed limit with a blood alcohol-content...

        New Zealand man’s long explanation for fuel drive off

        Premium Content New Zealand man’s long explanation for fuel drive off

        Crime A New Zealand man who carried out a fuel drive off in Queensland gave a War and...