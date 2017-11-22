Mega Stockland Rockhampton sale kicks off for one day only

HUGE discounts have come a month early for Rockhampton residents as Stockland retailers slash products to Boxing Day sale-like prices.

With Christmas fast approaching, the one day only sale features more than 50 retailers in the North Rockhampton centre offering huge discounts.

Retailers including jewellers, clothing stores and shoe stores have up to 50% off products.

The Stockland Super Sale is on this Saturday, November 25, only.

5 TIPS TO BEAT THE CHRISTMAS RUSH THIS YEAR

Make a list.

It's not just Santa Claus that should be making a list and checking it twice.

Make your own list with gifts for each person, Christmas decorations and all your food and drink for the big day.

Making a list and sticking to it will avoid impulse buying and save you a lot of money.

Get in early.

You will notice that the stores are already putting up their Christmas displays.

Getting in early can help you get those early bargains, beat the Christmas rush and ensure you don't miss out on the gifts your kids or partner have been begging for.

Search the catalogues.

Knowledge is power - so do your research before hitting the shops and comb through your junk mail for early specials that might be on offer.

Save on paper

Fancy wrapping paper might look good, but is very costly and it's money that you are literally just throwing away.

Raw-look materials are on trend so why not use some of The Morning Bulletin to wrap your gifts?

Have fun with it

After all, it is Christmas.

Try and enjoy it.