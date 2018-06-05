REVEALED: Mega plans on way for CQ's growing discount brand

RAPID GROWTH: Silly Solly's director Brad Walton is excited to open a new mega discount store in East St next month.

AFTER a long hiatus, Silly Solly's is returning to the place where it all began in East St.

Outgrowing their premises on the north side of Rockhampton, the $5 shop is moving into 107 East St, a shop front three times the size of its previous outlet.

But the expansion plans don't stop there with talk of a mega store on the horizon for the popular Rockhampton business.

Moving into the shop front next to Wendy's, renovations are set to begin in coming weeks to have the store open to the public by mid-July.

One of the directors of the Silly Solly's Group, Brad Walton, said work needed to be done on the site to open the space up and give it more room.

SILLY SOLLY'S SHOPS

Four stores in Cairns

One in Rockhampton

One in Gladstone

One in Yeppoon

One in Mackay

One in Ingham

Soon to be one in Townsville and possibly Toowoomba, Ipswich and the Sunshine Coast.

"We need to knock walls down, do some electrical work and build a dock at the back so there is a fair bit of work to be done but that should start in coming weeks," Mr Walton said.

"This site here is about three times the size (of the north side shop) but we're still planning a mega store next year, something that is two to three times the size of this store again on the north side."

Mr Walton said customers could expect more grocery and gift lines in the new store with newly formed deals with Coca Cola and Mars.

"Some really big brand names have come on board to support us, they have seen what we're doing and the potential and they want to partner with us to help their business as well as ours," Mr Walton said.

"At the other shop we stocked basic essentials and now we can expand into more of our gift categories, home wares, decorations, and of course our grocery lines."

With seven operational shops throughout Queensland, and more in the works, Mr Walton said the aim to have 20 stores in two years was well underway.

"It has always been the plan to expand," he said.

"We originally opened the north side store to ensure we had a presence in Rockhampton but the site is just way too small, we are literally bursting at the seems with stock and we just need a much bigger space.

"We need bigger stores, we've outgrown all of our stores already, and we're just going from strength to strength."