Meghan and Harry’s new home

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be moving out of Kensington Palace. Picture: Julian Smith / Pool / AFP.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be moving out of Kensington Palace. Picture: Julian Smith / Pool / AFP.

Rumours have been swirling relentlessly about where exactly The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are going to set up house once their baby arrives. From the suggestion that they were trying to elbow out another pair of royals who were living next door to Will and Kate, to the dogged insistence of the tabloids that there are feuds brewing between Harry and his brother, it's been a hotly debated topic for weeks.

Finally, Kensington Palace has confirmed - the newlyweds are moving out of Kensington Palace and across town.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are moving out of Kensington Palace. Picture: Getty.

In spite of the fact that the 20-room 'apartment' next door to Kate and Wills is becoming available next year (The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, who currently reside there, will be downsizing), Meghan and Harry won't be pulling the royal U-Haul into the driveway any time soon.

In an official statement, Kensington Palace has confirmed that when they leave the two-bedroom Nottingham Cottage on the Kensington Palace estate, they will be moving into Frogmore Cottage, on the Windsor Estate. The Queen has gifted the parents-to-be with the cottage and they expect to be settled in before the arrival of their baby in early 2019.

Royal reporter Emily Andrews tweeted the news, adding that the 10-room home is currently undergoing a large-scale renovation in order to bring it up to scratch in time for the pitter patter of tiny gingers.

Frogmore cottage is the location at which the royals hosted their private wedding party, and also where they had their engagement photos taken.

It looks out towards the grand Frogmore House, set amid beautiful gardens, although The Telegraph has noted it will require significant security upgrades in order to safely house The Duke and Duchess as it has previously been very easily accessible to the public.

Kensington Palace has announced the royal couple will move in to Frogmore Cottage. Picture: Getty.

The Windsor Estate, where Frogmore Cottage sits, is about 32 kilometres from Kensington Palace, where until now Harry and Meghan have resided, very close to The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their adorable niece and nephews.

A spokesperson for the couple said in a statement: "Windsor is a very special place for Their Royal Highnesses and they are grateful that their official residence will be on the estate. The Duke and Duchess's office will continue to be based at Kensington Palace."

Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, Prince Edward, Prince Andrew, Princess Anne and the Duke of Edinburgh on the grounds of Frogmore, Windsor. Picture: PA Images via Getty Images

Currently, Frogmore Cottage is divided into five units which have previously been used to house members of the royal staff, however it will now be transformed back into its former 10-room glory, complete with, reportedly, a yoga studio, gym and of course nursery for the incoming royal baby.

If haunted houses worry the newlyweds, however, they might want to burn a bit of sage before they move in - the estate is also the final resting place for a number of royals who have passed.

Queen Victoria and Prince Albert are both buried on the grounds. Picture: PA Images via Getty Images

Queen Victoria and Prince Albert are buried in a Romanesque mausoleum on the grounds, one the monarch had built for her late husband. King Edward VIII is also buried on the estate, in the Royal Burial Grounds amid lush gardens. But hey, if Granny's giving you a 10-room house to live in, you don't quibble over a few ancestors buried in the backyard.

According to The Sun, Harry and Megs will hold on to their place in the picturesque Cotswolds as a "country home" while continuing to work out of Kensington Palace.

This story originally appeared on Whimn and was republished with permission.