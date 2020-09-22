Meghan ‘cold-calling’ US voters amid legal fight

Gloria Steinem has revealed that Meghan Markle has been ringing Americans, urging them to vote in the US election this November.

Steinem told Access Hollywood that Meghan "came home to vote. The first thing we did, and why she came to see me, was we sat at the dining room table where I am right now and we cold-called voters".

"She said, 'Hello I'm Meg' and [I said] 'Hello, I'm Gloria' and 'Are you going to vote?' That was her initiative."

Steinem also went on to say that Meghan had the princess "stereotype hanging over her head".

In August, Meghan joined the feminist icon for a 'backyard chat' in which they discussed a range of issues, including voter suppression, women's rights, and the importance of representation.

She also spoke at her joy in seeing Kamala Harris named Democrat Joe Biden's vice presidential pick, stating that the nomination was meaningful to her as a bi-racial woman.

"I'm so excited to see that kind of representation," she said. "You know, for me, being bi-racial, growing up, whether it was a doll or a person in office, you need to see someone who looks like you in some capacity.

"As many of us believe, you can only be what you can see. And in the absence of that, how can you aspire to something greater than what you see in your own world? I think maybe now we're starting to breakthrough in a different way."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left the UK for North America in January. Picture: Getty Images

TELL-ALL AUTHOR TO TESTIFY IN MEGHAN'S LEGAL FIGHT

Meanwhile, an author of a sympathetic book about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will become a key witness in a $5 million legal case about whether a newspaper breached the duchess' privacy.

Omid Scobie, who wrote Finding Freedom, will be called to take the stand in a case where Markle is taking on a British newspaper over the publication of a letter she wrote to her estranged father.

Lawyers for the Daily Mail argue that Prince Harry and Markle, or their friends, provided the glowing material used in the book, which was written from their point of view.

Parts of the letter at the centre of the dispute were also included in the book.

The former royal couple have denied being the source of the book's anecdotes, which included claims that Prince William had been a "snob" towards Markle.

Markle has sued over five articles which were based around a letter she had sent to her father Thomas, 76, who lives in Mexico

Alexandra Marzec, for the Daily Mail, told the court that Markle used "her friends as, effectively, PR agents" to "influence the media" in the months before the letter was sent to Mr Markle in 2018.

The newspaper attempted to change its defence to include details listed in the book, which has topped bestseller charts in the UK and the US on Tuesday Australian time.

Antony White QC, also representing the newspaper, said: "The book sets out in great detail the claimant's feelings on a variety of personal matters, relationships and events, and attributes multiple quotes to her about her feelings."

Meghan Markle "gave or allowed others to give this information to the authors", that she gave the information to her friends in confidence who provided it to the authors "despite her wishes", or "the information is the product of invention by the authors and/or the authors' sources", he added.

Finding Freedom: Harry, Meghan, and the Making of a Modern Royal Family. Picture: Supplied

The court heard that costs in the case, which is listed for a 10 day hearing in January, 2021 would climb to $6 million.

Meghan's costs were likely to be $3.2 million, while the newspapers were expecting a $2.1 million bill.

But Meghan's lawyers argued that references in the book to her letter to Mr Markle were simply "extracts from the letter lifted from the defendant's own articles" and denied that the duchess "collaborated" with the authors.

Meghan had dumped high-flying QC David Sherborne, who represented Johnny Depp in a defamation case against The Sun involving Amber Heard, ahead of this week's hearing.

Her new lawyer, Justin Rushbrooke QC, a rival of Mr Sherborne's, said: "The claimant and her husband did not collaborate with the authors on the book, nor were they interviewed for it, nor did they provide photographs to the authors for the book."

Meghan's letter to her father, who did not attend her wedding after he sold pictures to the paparazzi, was first revealed in an article that appeared in the US version of People magazine.

Mr Markle spoke to the Daily Mail after the magazine article was published, where he said he wanted to correct the record.

The case centres on whether Meghan owned the copyright to her letter.

PRINCE HARRY'S NEW LOOK FOR VIDEO MESSAGE

Meanwhile, Prince Harry debuted a new shorter hairdo, after he released a video message for the Trailwalker Relay 2020 launch and said the coronavirus pandemic has the world "pitted against a new challenge".

The 100km Trailwalker trek is taking place to help support the Gurkha Welfare Trust and Oxfam and Prince Harry spoke to participants in a video released today, according to The Sun.

Prince Harry has obviously had a post-COVID haircut. Picture: Twitter

Speaking from what looked to be the inside of his Santa Barbara mansion that he purchased with wife Meghan, the Duke of Sussex said, "With COVID-19, the world has been pitted against a new challenge.

"One that is devastating and destructive in its own right."

He added of the charities: "The Gurkha Welfare Trust and Oxfam are working together to provide PPE (personal protective equipment), establish hand washing facilities and support public education.

"They are rallying together in incredible difficult circumstances to help communities beat the virus and to save lives."

The Duke debuted a shorter hairstyle for the video message, after being pictured with longer locks for a message for The Walk of Oman released earlier this month.

Prince Harry debuts a shorter new look. Picture: Twitter

Prince Harry then thanked people for signing up: "Thank you for stepping up for the Gurkhas, for Nepal, and all the communities affected by this pandemic.

"Doing this relay virtually is going to make it even more difficult than it already was.

"So, you're going to need to dig deep, physically and emotionally to get you and your team across those 100km. I know that you can do it.

"And with every step you take, just remember, you are helping those who need it most."

Prince Harry travelled to Nepal following the 2015 earthquake and said in the clip he was hearted to see that the people's "resilience never weakened."

